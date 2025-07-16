S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a 97.2 km long S74 expressway on two non-continuous sections between Sulejów and Tomaszów and a 14 km bypass of Opatów. The design foresees the construction of a primary "greenfield" 2x2 lane expressway, mostly along a new alignment. Additionally, the project scope includes the construction of 15 grade separated interchanges, advanced drainage systems, noise protection screens, over 200 animal crossings, connections to local and service roads, 8 expressway service areas and an expressway maintenance centre.
The aim is to contribute to improve accessibility by adapting the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level and by removing bottlenecks on the existing links. The new S74 expressway will not only improve connectivity in the region but will also contribute to more efficient international traffic flow organisation and driving conditions on the comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) road corridor.
The Project concerns construction of a new 97 km long 2x2 lanes S74 expressway section between Sulejow and Tomaszow and a 14km long bypass of Opatow. The Project contributes to improved efficiency of TEN-T road network in Poland, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The Project is expected to contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the agglomerations crossed by the national and local roads. The Project will contribute to better accessibility in the region by adapting of the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks and completing missing elements of an efficient road infrastructure.
The EIB impacts investment activity by providing financial support that is complementary to national financing. At a time of appraisal the Promoter didn't have information on the exact amounts of ESIF co-financing. Application for the Opatow bypass component was submitted in 2024.
The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to an EIA procedure. Based on the conclusions from the EIA studies, the Competent Authorities have issued five Environmental Decisions for different project sections. Following the design stage, six second stage supplemental EIA (SEIA) studies were/are being undertaken to apply for a construction permit (ZRID). Construction permits for two contracts have been granted. According to a preliminary analysis, the project alignment directly intersects with two NATURA 2000 sites - PLH 260015 Dolina Czarnej and PLH260014 Dolina Bobrzy. It also runs nearby several other NATURA 2000 sites. The compliance to the requirements of the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified in more detail during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation. Potential climate risks, the scope and adequacy of the applied adaptation measures for ensuring long-term resilience of the new road, and impact of the project implementation on the GHG emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal. One of the project's objectives is to divert heavy traffic, thereby improving living conditions and safety in Kielce and Opatow as well as the local communities along the national roads DK74 and DK9.
The Project is implemented in seven works contracts. The Bank during the appraisal will review if the Promoter has procured contracts for implementation of the project in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.