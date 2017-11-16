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S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 500,000,000
Transport : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/04/2018 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/04/2018
20170166
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION / GDDKIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1413 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of an approximately 200 km long 2 x 2 lane expressway, mostly along a new alignment following the route of the existing national road 61 in the north-eastern voivodship of Poland – Podlaskie. Short sections of the new road are located also in two other voivodships – Masovian and Warmian - Masurian.

The project will improve traffic conditions on a North Sea – Baltic TEN-T corridor. The project addresses the entire S61 road and will facilitate the passage of long distance cross-border as well as regional traffic between Warsaw and the north – eastern part of Poland. The S61 road is providing the main connection in the north-south direction from Warsaw to the Lithuanian border and further to other Baltic countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves expressway road construction largely in a rural environment, mostly along a new alignment. The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. The project route crosses the NATURA 2000 sites Ostoja Narwinska (PLH 200024), Dolina Dolnej Narwi (PLB 140014), Puszcza Augustowska (PLB 200002) and Ostoja Augustowska (PLH 200005). Several other NATURA 2000 sites (PLB 140014 Dolina Dolnej Narwi and PLH Ostoja Narwianska) are located in the vicinity of the project. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investment project is included in the "Programme of National Roads Construction in Poland between 2014- 2023" and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required

Related documents
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
28/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82147452
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82142943
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82147448
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82147450
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82147454
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82146943
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82146938
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82146152
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82146945
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82147456
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
Publication Date
28 Feb 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82146941
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90585065
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170166
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - Strategic EIA-NTS
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S-61 Ostrów Mazowiecka
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Stawiski Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 SuwaBki Bypass sec. B
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - S61 Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki -Budzisko
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass sec.A
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Szczuczyn Bypass
Related public register
28/02/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA - NTS S61 Suwałki Bypass
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
Other links
Summary sheet
S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA
Data sheet
S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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