S61 EXPRESSWAY VIA BALTICA

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of an approximately 200 km long 2 x 2 lane expressway, mostly along a new alignment following the route of the existing national road 61 in the north-eastern voivodship of Poland – Podlaskie. Short sections of the new road are located also in two other voivodships – Masovian and Warmian - Masurian.
The project will improve traffic conditions on a North Sea – Baltic TEN-T corridor. The project addresses the entire S61 road and will facilitate the passage of long distance cross-border as well as regional traffic between Warsaw and the north – eastern part of Poland. The S61 road is providing the main connection in the north-south direction from Warsaw to the Lithuanian border and further to other Baltic countries.
The project involves expressway road construction largely in a rural environment, mostly along a new alignment. The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. The project route crosses the NATURA 2000 sites Ostoja Narwinska (PLH 200024), Dolina Dolnej Narwi (PLB 140014), Puszcza Augustowska (PLB 200002) and Ostoja Augustowska (PLH 200005). Several other NATURA 2000 sites (PLB 140014 Dolina Dolnej Narwi and PLH Ostoja Narwianska) are located in the vicinity of the project. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investment project is included in the "Programme of National Roads Construction in Poland between 2014- 2023" and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU), as and where required
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