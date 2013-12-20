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IPTO TRANSMISSION I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 140,000,000
Energy : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2015 : € 70,000,000
18/09/2014 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 6of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 9of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 3of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 1of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 2of14
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 7of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 14of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 5of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 10of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 4of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 11of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 13of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 8of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 12of14
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects

Summary sheet

Release date
20 December 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2014
20130196
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Independent Power Transmission Operator S.A. (IPTO)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 282 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a significant part of IPTO's power transmission investment programme over the period 2012-2015, including (i) construction of Megalopoli EHV s/s and its initial connection to 400 kV and 150 kV, (ii) interconnection of Nea Makri (Attica mainland) to Polypotamos (island of Evia), and (iii) three smaller transmission schemes and a new energy management system.

The project is expected to enable the integration into the grid of new generation resources, including renewable energy, extend the transmission capacity and contribute to improve the reliability of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some schemes of the project involving long 400 kV overhead lines will fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, while the remainder will fall under ANNEX II, leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority in Greece and the provisions for biodiversity assessment of projects will be investigated during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 6of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 9of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 3of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 1of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 2of14
09/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 7of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 14of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 5of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 10of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 4of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 11of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 13of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 8of14
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 12of14
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 6of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51363894
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 9of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51364888
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 3of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51360066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 1of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51360164
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 2of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51360165
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Publication Date
9 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52407882
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 7of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51360065
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 14of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51361808
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 5of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51363204
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 10of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51361885
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 4of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51362600
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 11of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51365185
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 13of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51362390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 8of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51363893
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 12of14
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51361199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123969112
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130196
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 6of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 9of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 3of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 1of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 2of14
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 7of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 14of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 5of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 10of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 4of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 11of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 13of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 8of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 12of14
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Other links
Summary sheet
IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Data sheet
IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 6of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 9of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 3of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 1of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 2of14
Related public register
09/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 7of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 14of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 5of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 10of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 4of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 11of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 13of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 8of14
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I NTS Part 12of14
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IPTO TRANSMISSION I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications