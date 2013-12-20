IPTO TRANSMISSION I

Summary sheet
The project comprises a significant part of IPTO's power transmission investment programme over the period 2012-2015, including (i) construction of Megalopoli EHV s/s and its initial connection to 400 kV and 150 kV, (ii) interconnection of Nea Makri (Attica mainland) to Polypotamos (island of Evia), and (iii) three smaller transmission schemes and a new energy management system.
The project is expected to enable the integration into the grid of new generation resources, including renewable energy, extend the transmission capacity and contribute to improve the reliability of supply.
Some schemes of the project involving long 400 kV overhead lines will fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, while the remainder will fall under ANNEX II, leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority in Greece and the provisions for biodiversity assessment of projects will be investigated during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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