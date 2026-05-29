Sustainable Water Advisory Facility (SWAF)

EIB Advisory's Sustainable Water Advisory Facility provides technical and financial advice for the water sector.
Through this framework, we support the Water Resilience Programme by helping promoters plan, prepare and finance financially viable and sustainable investments.
The EIB works with public and private partners in Europe and around the world, and supports projects from early planning to implementation.
What we do
EIB Advisory supports water projects that improve access to water, reduce climate risks and strengthen the water sector.
We strengthen project preparation and implementation through technical assistance, and we improve investment planning and access to funding with financial advisory.
We help promoters prepare projects that improve water services, including:
- upgrading ageing water networks
- reducing water losses and improving efficiency
- preparing projects that meet EU standards and can combine grants and loans
- supporting solutions to reduce water pollution and treat harmful substances
Beyond Europe, we support water and sanitation projects where access remains limited, with a focus on technically sound project design and investment readiness.
The EIB joined the Water Forward coalition and committed to helping deliver water security for 300 million people by 2030.
We support projects that help communities adapt to climate change, including:
- flood protection and water security infrastructure to ensure sustainable water availability and quality
- drought resilience through water efficiency, storage and reuse
- digital tools and increased cybersecurity
- nature-based solutions, wherever feasible
- advice on public-private partnerships for complex water projects
- support for work on drought and flood risk insurance
SWAF supports the development of large-scale strategic water resilience investments in line with the Water Resilience Programme and the European Commission's Water resilience strategy.
We support innovation and investment in the water sector by:
- helping promoters develop and finance new water solutions
- supporting projects using new technical tools and advanced treatment technologies
- focusing mainly on private sector projects with clear public benefits
SWAF supports innovation that is critical for meeting complex water challenges, maintaining Europe’s global edge and supporting economic security.
Eligibility
EIB Advisory support is provided through the Bank’s own experts, external consultants and technical assistance grants.
Under SWAF we work with you to identify what best fits your needs for water sector support.
Our advisory support covers three areas.
Market development
- analysis of investment needs and funding gaps
- market and sector studies
- risk and vulnerability assessments
Project advisory
- technical support for studies, assessments and project preparation
- advice on procurement and compliance with EU rules
- financial advice on project structure and investment planning
- support from early preparation through implementation
Capacity building
- support to strengthen skills and systems
- work with public authorities, regulators, financial institutions and water utilities
- practical knowledge transfer through project support
Advisory support is available to:
- public authorities
- private and semi-public entities
- private companies with a public purpose
Support is usually free for public sector bodies and for private entities up to a set limit, subject to conditions.
EIB Advisory support is available under SWAF:
- in all EU Member States
- beyond Europe, with a focus on Accession Countries, Ukraine and Sub-Saharan Africa
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Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
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A dream from drips and drops
Innovative sustainable practices and renewable energy revive citrus farming in water-scarce Morocco
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Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story
Wushu trainer Zazia and 30,000 Moroccans now have clean water thanks to an EIB-backed pipeline. See how this project transformed lives in Boufekrane and Meknes.
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Reservoir of resilience
Climate change is causing severe droughts in Crete. But a new reservoir and irrigation project will tackle these effects and revive agriculture.
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More than just a pond
Wetlands are vital to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, so Serbia’s marsh restoration fights climate change with EU backing
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Investing in nature
Investing in nature is the key to tackling the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, writes EIB Vice-President Amroise Fayolle.
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When nature provides the solution
Croatia boosts climate adaptation and water security through nature-based solutions backed by The Nature Conservancy and the European Union
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Paris dives into the Games
The Olympics showcase urban infrastructure projects like water and transport that improve long-term quality of life for all Parisians
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Vegan fish
BettaF!sh creates vegan fish alternatives based on seaweed, creating a sustainable alternative to fishing.
How to get support
Ask one of our experts your specific inquiry, who can further help and direct you.