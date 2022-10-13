Climate change is a global crisis – it’s real whether or not you are a scientist EIB President Werner Hoyer

“A vast “climate investment gap” hampers the goals and ambition of the Paris Agreement,” head of the World Resources Institute Ani Dashupta told the online audience at the event “Deploying the Full Financial Toolbox to deliver on the Paris Agreement”. Taking place on the margins of the IMF-World Bank Group annual meetings, the event saw EIB President Hoyer and Vice-President Fayolle join Egypt’s Minister for International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat for a discussion that broached both what is needed to mobilise climate finance at the scale that will be required and the hopes and expectations of the panellists for the upcoming COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

President Hoyer kicked off the discussion stating that energy, security and climate had to go hand in hand and not be dealt with separately unless we want to risk a replay of our current crisis. “Climate Change is a global crisis – it’s real whether or not you are a scientist," he added.