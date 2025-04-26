The Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund bring together policymakers, business leaders, civil society representatives and experts to discuss the state of the global economy and issues of international concern, such as the growth outlook, financial stability and poverty reduction.
President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will lead a delegation from the European Investment Bank Group. They will meet with global partners and fellow multilateral development banks, strengthening connections and building bridges in this increasingly uncertain world.
Learn more about our participation in our media advisory.
Key events with EIB Group participation
Brookings Institution: Investing in a shared future
MONDAY 13 April, 20:30 - 21:30 CEST
A keynote and fireside chat with President Nadia Calviño, moderated by Homi Kharas, from the Brookings Institution. They will dicuss global cooperation, climate, infrastructure and sustainable development. The event will be introduced by Cecilia Elena Rouse, president of the Brookings Institution.
Financing Europe’s priorities in a time of uncertainty with the EIB’s Nadia Calviño
TUESDAY 14 April, 21:15 CEST
President Nadia Calviño, will join the Atlantic Council for a conversation with Josh Lipsky on the EIB's role in financing Europe’s priorities from climate action, energy security, innovation and defence - and how investment by the European Union is impacted by current geopolitical tensions.
Water Forward: Driving jobs and prosperity
WEDNESDAY 15 APRIL, 15:00 CEST
The EIB joins Water Forward, a new global initiative designed to strengthen water security and scale water partnerships that mobilises investment and unlocks economic potential. The event will feature a speech by President Nadia Calviño, outlining the Bank’s commitment to improving water security through scaled investment and partnerships.
9th ministerial roundtable for support to Ukraine
WEDNESDAY 15 APRIL, 18:15 CEST
President Nadia Calviño will participate in a roundtable alongside international partners and representatives of Ukraine's government.
Learn more about EIB's support for Ukraine
Devex Impact House: The power brokers of development finance
THURSDAY 16 APRIL, 15:00 CEST
President Nadia Calviño in conversation with Adva Saldinger, senior reporter at Devex, on the cooperation between multilateral development banks, their role in providing financial stability in these uncertain times and the EIB's investment priorities out of the EU.
Scaling adaptation and resilience finance
THURSDAY 16 APRIL, 16:00 CEST
Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle will participate in a high‑level dialogue among multilateral development banks and multilateral climate funds on scaling adaptation finance.
Heads of multilateral development banks meeting
FRIDAY 17 APRIL, 20:30 CEST
Meeting with heads of multilateral development banks, with the participation of Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.
Our activities
The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.
The EIB Group aims to ensure Europe's peace and security through its investments in our industrial base, technological superiority and essential defence infrastructure.
Three years after Russia’s invasion, our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.
Society is living through a climate and environmental emergency. We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.
We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing financing for clean energy, as well as for innovative solutions to make the world greener for future generations.
We work with companies, think tanks, not-for-profit organisations, public authorities and other international financial institutions to co-finance mitigation, adaptation and other climate-related projects.