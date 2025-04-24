Recherche Fr menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Clean oceans

Towards a sustainable blue economy

Protecting the ocean

We need the ocean to survive. It feeds us, produces the air we breathe and keeps our economies afloat. Yet decades of warming, overfishing, pollution and other harmful activities are threatening its health. Which is why it is more important than ever to protect it. As the climate bank, we are committed to supporting a sustainable blue economy by financing projects that keep our ocean healthy and productive.

What we offer  
CorPower Ocean

What is the blue economy?

The blue economy plays an important role in everything from food systems and climate mitigation, to European competitiveness and regional security. It includes all sectors with a direct or indirect link to the ocean. Examples include coastal protection, renewable energy, shipping and fishing. If the blue economy were a country, it would be the fifth largest in the world, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The ocean in numbers

The ocean covers 70% of the planet. Home to an abundance of biodiversity, it helps regulate our climate and provides for billions of people around the world. 

1/4

of carbon emissions

of carbon emissions from human activity are trapped by the ocean, making it the world’s largest carbon sink

90%

of excess heat

in our atmosphere is absorbed by the ocean, helping to keep our world cool

1/2

of the oxygen

we breathe is produced by marine life such as ocean plankton

12m

tonnes of plastic waste

is dumped into the ocean each year

IN FOCUS

Our support for a sustainable blue economy

We invested €10.6 billion in sustainable blue economy projects operations across a range of sectors between 2020 and 2024. Our financing helps to build more resilient coastlines, generate renewable energy, support innovative blue tech, make maritime transport greener and conserve our oceans. These projects must meet our sustainability standards to align with the principles and goals of The EIB Climate Bank Roadmap, the EU Taxonomy and the Paris Agreement. They also directly contribute to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

How we work  

Blue economy investments

We support a wide range of blue economy projects, from low-carbon solutions to research and innovation.

Low-carbon solutions

We support sustainable port infrastructure and greener shipping. We co-financed around 40% of all offshore renewable energy capacity in Europe and invest in submarine cables that make power grids more resilient.

Coastal climate resilience

We invest in helping cities, regions and countries protect themselves and adapt to the effects of climate change, including rising sea-levels, coastal erosion, storm surge and saline intrusion.

Research and innovation

We support innovations that help traditional blue economy industries transition to more sustainable practices. We also invest in ocean monitoring technologies, such as marine robotics and research vessels.

Ocean conservation

We finance projects that help manage wastewater, storm water and solid waste in order to reduce the amount of pollution flowing into the ocean. We also support sustainable seafood production.

Who can apply?

We have developed a set of financial tools to support blue economy growth, innovation and competitiveness.

Startups

The European Investment Fund, part of the the European Investment Bank Group, finances venture capital investments that support the blue economy under the European Commission's InvestEU programme.

Scaleups

We provide quasi-equity venture debt financing to support the growth of our next champions of the blue economy.

 

Small businesses

We have a dedicated credit line for small and medium-sized companies committed to keeping our ocean clean and healthy.

 

Our partnerships

We work closely with other financial institutions in Europe and beyond to support the blue economy.

Clean Oceans Initiative

We launched the Clean Oceans Initiative in 2018, together with the German development bank KfW Group and the Agence Française de Développement. It supports the reduction of plastic pollution.

Explore the initiative  

Blue Champions Initiative

We are working with the European Commission to help blue economy scale-ups overcome financing challenges and access the advisory support they need to succeed.

Explore our report  

Blue Mediterranean Partnership

We’ve joined forces with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Union for the Mediterranean to foster a sustainable blue economy in the Mediterranean.

Explore our latest news  

Finance in Common Ocean Coalition

We are working with twelve other public development banks to chart out and implement a Blue Finance Roadmap based on our collective knowledge and experience with ocean investments.

Explore the coalition  

Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles

We teamed up with the European Commission, WWF and the World Resources Institute to define principles and create guidelines on investing in the sustainable use of the ocean’s resources.

Explore the principles  

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to cleaner oceans.

  •
    24 April 2025

    La première île énergétique artificielle au monde

    La Belgique stimule l’éolien marin grâce à la première île énergétique au monde, un meilleur raccordement au réseau et un appui à la transition verte de l’UE.

    Éolien marin Environnement Énergie éolienne Changements climatiques Climat Décarbonation Énergies renouvelables Action en faveur du climat Combustibles fossiles Transformation énergétique Belgique Union européenne Climat et environnement Énergie
  • 18 December 2024

    Une vague d’innovation

    La BEI stimule l’innovation dans l’économie bleue, en promouvant les technologies permettant une exploitation durable des ressources marines

    Biomasse Océans Environnement Gestion de l'eau et des eaux usées Suède France Union européenne Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Climat et environnement Énergie
  • 3 December 2024

    Un produit délicieux

    Avec son approche de l’aquaculture durable fondée sur la haute technologie, Oceanloop, basée à Munich, fait entrer l’élevage de crevettes dans le XXIe siècle.

    Capital-risque et capital-investissement Océans Capital-risque Foresterie PME Bioéconomie Environnement Climat Industrie alimentaire Venture debt Action en faveur du climat Espagne Allemagne Union européenne Agriculture et bioéconomie Climat et environnement
  • 19 November 2024

    Esbjerg se réinvente

    Le port danois d’Esbjerg s’agrandit pour accueillir les navires militaires et renforcer son rôle de premier plan pour les parcs éoliens de la mer du Nord.

    Éolien marin Danemark Union européenne Climat et environnement Énergie
  • 5 September 2024

    Solidarité à l'égard des petites îles et bon sens climatique

    Nadia Calviño, présidente de la BEI, et Jutta Urpilainen, commissaire européenne : « Global Gateway nous montre ce qu’est un véritable soutien aux petits états insulaires ».

    Océans Entretiens Environnement Le Comité de direction Nadia Calviño Cap Vert Barbade Kiribati Asie et Pacifique Amérique latine et Caraïbes Afrique subsaharienne Développement - international Climat et environnement
  • 4 July 2024

    Poisson végétalien

    BettaF!sh produit des substituts végétaliens de poisson à partir d’algues, une alternative durable à la pêche.

    Océans Eau Environnement Gestion de l'eau et des eaux usées Durabilité Allemagne Union européenne Climat et environnement
  • 15 April 2024

    Changer nos habitudes à l’égard du plastique

    D’ici à 2050, 12,5 milliards de tonnes de déchets plastiques pollueront nos sols et nos eaux. Voici comment éviter cette situation.

    Océans Eau Environnement Santé et sciences de la vie Traitement de l’eau Gestion de l'eau et des eaux usées Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales
  • 27 October 2023

    Quand l’eau de mer devient potable

    Une jeune pousse crée un procédé unique de dessalement thermique à énergie solaire pour lutter contre la rareté de l’eau au Moyen-Orient

    Océans Institutional Environnement Institut BEI Gestion de l'eau et des eaux usées Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Climat et environnement
  • 22 May 2023

    Appliquer les principes de la circularité à tout ce que nous faisons

    Nous devons passer d’un modèle économique linéaire (« extraire-produire-jeter ») à une approche circulaire. Au cours des cinq dernières années, la BEI a fourni plus de 3 milliards d’euros de financements à l’appui de projets d’économie circulaire.

    Océans Environnement Économie circulaire Climat et environnement
  • 15 March 2023

    L’océan loin de l’océan

    Une entreprise suédoise prévoit d’élever du saumon à terre, et de fournir à la Suède du saumon local nourrissant et durable

    Capital-risque et capital-investissement Océans Capital-risque Environnement Venture debt Suède Union européenne Agriculture et bioéconomie Climat et environnement
  • 28 June 2022

    Soutenir la gestion de l’eau dans les Caraïbes

    L’Union européenne et la Banque européenne d’investissement s’associent pour utiliser les ressources de la Facilité d’investissement pour les Caraïbes à l’appui de projets essentiels dans les domaines de l’eau et de la propreté des océans dans la région.

    Océans Environnement Partenariats Gestion de l'eau et des eaux usées Facilité d’investissement pour les Caraïbes Mandats et partenariats République dominicaine Amérique latine et Caraïbes Développement - international Climat et environnement
  • 13 June 2022

    Soutien à la recherche et à l’innovation dans l’économie bleue

    En étroite collaboration avec la direction générale des affaires maritimes et de la pêche de la Commission européenne, l’Agence de l’Union européenne pour le programme spatial (EUSPA) et le service Copernicus de surveillance du milieu marin, la BEI étudie les défaillances du marché qui pourraient être corrigées pour permettre le développement de technologies numériques bleues de surveillance et de protection des océans. Ces technologies peuvent contribuer à améliorer les services de sauvetage, à prévenir les effets des tempêtes et à produire de l’énergie propre à partir des océans.

    Océans Institutional Commission européenne Environnement Partenariats Partenaires Climat et environnement

Our publications

Understanding the blue economy is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

