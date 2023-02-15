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UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS

Signature(s)

Montant
76 940 940,21 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Ouzbekistan : 76 940 940,21 €
Énergie : 76 940 940,21 €
Date(s) de signature
3/04/2023 : 18 303 600,74 €
3/04/2023 : 19 010 253,91 €
3/04/2023 : 39 627 085,56 €
Autres liens
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Communiqués associés
Ouzbékistan : la BEI a accordé un prêt de 83,6 millions d’USD pour le programme de développement de l’énergie solaire

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
11 novembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 03/04/2023
20210033
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
ABU DHABI FUTURE ENERGY COMPANY - PJSC - MASDAR
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 84 million (EUR 78 million)
USD 650 million (EUR 607 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The construction and operation of three independent solar photovoltaic plants (PV) totaling c. 897 MWac, located in Uzbekistan. Two of these projects are developed under the World Bank Group's Scaling Solar program and are located in the Jizzakh and the Samarkand region. The third project is developed under the ADB Uzbekistan Solar Program and located in the Surkhandarya region (Sherabad district).

The development of solar energy will support national targets for renewable energy generation. The project is technically and economically sound and will make a strong contribution to the achievement of the Bank's objectives in terms of Climate Action finance outside the EU, by extending EIB financing to three utility-scale PV plants in Uzbekistan, a sector that will require significant additional external funding over the next years. The financing of this operation is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), and Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control). The project is also aligned with the EIB's lending policy by contributing to Uzbekistan's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions and Climate-Resilient Development under the Paris Agreement.

Additionnalité et impact

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution. The project is in line with the EU objectives set out in the updated EU strategy on Central Asia (2019) and the EU-Uzbekistan comprehensive agreement (2019), and it contributes to Uzbekistan's "NDCs" under the Paris Agreement. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy and climate action, and will contribute to reduce the growing electricity supply gap in Uzbekistan using renewable energy resources. The project will solely rely on revenues from a fixed tariff which was set through a competitive tender procedure. The project is expected to be supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter, which has track record in the renewable energy sector in Uzbekistan. In terms of results, the project is expected to have an excellent economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a social benefit.


The Bank's proposal consists of a project financing structure, tailored to the expected cash flows to be generated, therefore providing significant added value to the project, together with other International Finance Institutions.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If the plants were located within the EU, they would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The transmission lines for Jizzakh and Samarkand would fall under Annex I and be subject to an EIA. It is likely that the plants will undergo EIA processes under the national legislation. In any case, the project will be required to comply with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The project falls under section 3.4.3 of the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP) for concession operations. Compliance with the Bank's GtP will be assessed during appraisal.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 février 2023
3 avril 2023
Documents liés
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
29/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Ouzbékistan : la BEI a accordé un prêt de 83,6 millions d’USD pour le programme de développement de l’énergie solaire

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166643347
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166635245
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166644036
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166633870
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166649565
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166636341
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166650746
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166631998
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166643451
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166648022
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166653800
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166625280
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166643450
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166631277
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166650514
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166631278
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Date de publication
7 Feb 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
166641145
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Date de publication
29 Mar 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
167752009
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210033
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Ouzbekistan
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
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07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
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07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
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07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project
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07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Land Acquisition Audit
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project
Related public register
29/03/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Fiche technique
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS
Communiqués associés
Ouzbékistan : la BEI a accordé un prêt de 83,6 millions d’USD pour le programme de développement de l’énergie solaire

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Communiqués associés
Ouzbékistan : la BEI a accordé un prêt de 83,6 millions d’USD pour le programme de développement de l’énergie solaire
Autres liens
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Sherabad- Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Social Due Diligence on Land
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV Project - Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Jizzakh Solar PV - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
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07/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS - Samarkand Solar PV Project - Non Technical Summary
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Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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