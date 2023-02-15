UZBEKISTAN SOLAR PV AUCTIONS

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
The construction and operation of three independent solar photovoltaic plants (PV) totaling c. 897 MWac, located in Uzbekistan. Two of these projects are developed under the World Bank Group's Scaling Solar program and are located in the Jizzakh and the Samarkand region. The third project is developed under the ADB Uzbekistan Solar Program and located in the Surkhandarya region (Sherabad district).
The development of solar energy will support national targets for renewable energy generation. The project is technically and economically sound and will make a strong contribution to the achievement of the Bank's objectives in terms of Climate Action finance outside the EU, by extending EIB financing to three utility-scale PV plants in Uzbekistan, a sector that will require significant additional external funding over the next years. The financing of this operation is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), and Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control). The project is also aligned with the EIB's lending policy by contributing to Uzbekistan's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions and Climate-Resilient Development under the Paris Agreement.
The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution. The project is in line with the EU objectives set out in the updated EU strategy on Central Asia (2019) and the EU-Uzbekistan comprehensive agreement (2019), and it contributes to Uzbekistan's "NDCs" under the Paris Agreement. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy and climate action, and will contribute to reduce the growing electricity supply gap in Uzbekistan using renewable energy resources. The project will solely rely on revenues from a fixed tariff which was set through a competitive tender procedure. The project is expected to be supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter, which has track record in the renewable energy sector in Uzbekistan. In terms of results, the project is expected to have an excellent economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a social benefit.
The Bank's proposal consists of a project financing structure, tailored to the expected cash flows to be generated, therefore providing significant added value to the project, together with other International Finance Institutions.
If the plants were located within the EU, they would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The transmission lines for Jizzakh and Samarkand would fall under Annex I and be subject to an EIA. It is likely that the plants will undergo EIA processes under the national legislation. In any case, the project will be required to comply with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
The project falls under section 3.4.3 of the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP) for concession operations. Compliance with the Bank's GtP will be assessed during appraisal.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.