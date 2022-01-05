Modernisation du métro du Caire

Le projet de métro est l’un des plus importants en Égypte. Il est devenu très simple, sûr et facile pour tout le monde d’utiliser le métro.
Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Extension of Line 3 (Phase 3) of the Cairo Metro with 17 km to serve the main transportation corridors of urban greater Cairo.
The project is part of the Greater Cairo's Transport Master Plan and is expected to greatly reinforce the public transport system in this area, thus promoting a positive modal shift from private cars and therefore alleviating congestion and associated environmental problems, contributing to climate change mitigation.
The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy. If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended, leaving it up to the competent authority to decide whether an EIA is required or not. A full ESIA is required for metro projects by the Egyptian legislation, including public consultation. The Promoter is at an early stage of the EIA process and in the preparation of the project's resettlement related documents. The Bank shall verify if the EIA process, including public consultation, is carried out in accordance to the Bank's environmental and social requirements and that appropriate mitigation and compensation measures are properly identified and adopted as part of an Environmental and Social Management Plan. The legal and policy framework for compensation, resettlement and rehabilitation under the project is defined by the relevant Egyptian laws and regulations and by EIB's guidance note on involuntary resettlement. An acceptable progress on these aspects will include the preparation of a Resettlement Framework (RF) and a Resettlement Action plan (RAP).
The project has to comply with the basic principles of the EU policy on procurement, in particular as established in Directives 2004/17/EU and 2004/18/EU, and with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. As usual, the Bank will include a clause to this effect in the finance contract. The Promoter has already started the procurement process by launching the prequalification processes for both the consultancy services for works supervision and for the construction works. The Bank has reviewed the corresponding prequalification documents and has provided its comments. Both tender notices have been published in Egyptian newspapers and in the OJEU. During appraisal, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter will be analysed in order to ensure that the project is being procured on the basis of an open and international competition and in line with the principles of transparency and fairness. The procurement plan of the Promoter will also be carefully analysed.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Au cœur du projet
Pourquoi et comment
Décorréler transports et pollution
Pourquoi
- Réduction de la pollution et du bruit
- Amélioration de l’efficacité des transports
- Action en faveur du climat grâce à de l’énergie propre (transports électriques)
- Égalité entre les sexes – Les femmes se sentent plus en sécurité dans le nouveau métro
- Soutien à l’emploi et à l’éducation
Comment
- Réduction des émissions et du bruit de la circulation en encourageant la population à laisser sa voiture à la maison et à utiliser le métro
- Moins de voitures sur la route signifie moins d’embouteillages
- Les trains électriques sont meilleurs pour l’environnement
- Lorsque les femmes se sentent plus en sécurité dans les transports publics, elles peuvent accéder à de meilleurs emplois et à une meilleure éducation
Regarder la vidéo
2:52
Aujourd’hui, au Caire, beaucoup n’imaginent pas se passer de métro. Sur le plan économique, le métro joue un rôle déterminant pour réduire les embouteillages et aider les habitants à se rendre au travail.
Sur le même sujet
Des monuments anciens, un métro moderne
Les transports au service du développement
Egypt Puts People at the Heart of Green Economy Transition
Quatre décennies d’intervention de la BEI en Égypte
Projets et articles associés
New green financing model launched in Serbia
In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.
Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support
Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people
Small businesses on the front lines of security
How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.