Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)

Modernisation du métro du Caire

La nouvelle ligne de métro dans la capitale égyptienne réduit les embouteillages et les émissions de carbone.

Statut
Première signature
Signé
15/09/2016
Montant
EUR 600 000 000
Pays
Égypte
Secteur(s)
Transports
Plus d'info

Signature(s)

Montant
600 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Égypte : 600 000 000 €
Transports : 600 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
14/11/2012 : 200 000 000 €
29/12/2015 : 200 000 000 €
15/09/2016 : 200 000 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - EN
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Additional Services for Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Public Consultation Report
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan - Metro Line_Phase 3_Line 3
Communiqués associés
Égypte : la BEI promeut les transports publics grâce à un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR en faveur du métro au Caire
Communiqués associés
Égypte : 200 millions d’EUR pour la construction d’une ligne de métro au Caire et 45 millions d’EUR à l’appui du développement local
Communiqués associés
Egypte : Gelsomina Vigliotti se félicite de l’achèvement réussi de la ligne 3 du métro du Caire

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
4 novembre 2011
Statut
Référence
Signé | 14/11/2012
20100613
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
National Authority for Tunnels (NAT)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 600 million
EUR 2418 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Extension of Line 3 (Phase 3) of the Cairo Metro with 17 km to serve the main transportation corridors of urban greater Cairo.

The project is part of the Greater Cairo's Transport Master Plan and is expected to greatly reinforce the public transport system in this area, thus promoting a positive modal shift from private cars and therefore alleviating congestion and associated environmental problems, contributing to climate change mitigation.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project has to meet the environmental and social requirements of the Bank based on EU policy. If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended, leaving it up to the competent authority to decide whether an EIA is required or not. A full ESIA is required for metro projects by the Egyptian legislation, including public consultation. The Promoter is at an early stage of the EIA process and in the preparation of the project's resettlement related documents. The Bank shall verify if the EIA process, including public consultation, is carried out in accordance to the Bank's environmental and social requirements and that appropriate mitigation and compensation measures are properly identified and adopted as part of an Environmental and Social Management Plan. The legal and policy framework for compensation, resettlement and rehabilitation under the project is defined by the relevant Egyptian laws and regulations and by EIB's guidance note on involuntary resettlement. An acceptable progress on these aspects will include the preparation of a Resettlement Framework (RF) and a Resettlement Action plan (RAP).

The project has to comply with the basic principles of the EU policy on procurement, in particular as established in Directives 2004/17/EU and 2004/18/EU, and with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. As usual, the Bank will include a clause to this effect in the finance contract. The Promoter has already started the procurement process by launching the prequalification processes for both the consultancy services for works supervision and for the construction works. The Bank has reviewed the corresponding prequalification documents and has provided its comments. Both tender notices have been published in Egyptian newspapers and in the OJEU. During appraisal, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter will be analysed in order to ensure that the project is being procured on the basis of an open and international competition and in line with the principles of transparency and fairness. The procurement plan of the Promoter will also be carefully analysed.

Garantie au titre du MPE
Commentaires

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Documents liés
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan
16/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Additional Services for Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Public Consultation Report
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
29/05/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
09/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan - Metro Line_Phase 3_Line 3
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Autres liens
Fiche technique
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - EN
Communiqués associés
Égypte : la BEI promeut les transports publics grâce à un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR en faveur du métro au Caire
Communiqués associés
Égypte : 200 millions d’EUR pour la construction d’une ligne de métro au Caire et 45 millions d’EUR à l’appui du développement local
Communiqués associés
Egypte : Gelsomina Vigliotti se félicite de l’achèvement réussi de la ligne 3 du métro du Caire

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan
Date de publication
5 Mar 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
47048404
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100613
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Égypte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Additional Services for Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3
Date de publication
16 Apr 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
47052553
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100613
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Égypte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Public Consultation Report
Date de publication
5 Mar 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
47048709
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100613
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Égypte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Date de publication
5 Mar 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
47050790
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100613
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Égypte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Date de publication
29 May 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
54885885
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20100613
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Égypte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan - Metro Line_Phase 3_Line 3
Date de publication
9 Dec 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
66530980
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100613
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Égypte
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Additional Services for Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Public Consultation Report
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan - Metro Line_Phase 3_Line 3
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Fiche technique
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - EN
Communiqués associés
Égypte : la BEI promeut les transports publics grâce à un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR en faveur du métro au Caire
Communiqués associés
Égypte : 200 millions d’EUR pour la construction d’une ligne de métro au Caire et 45 millions d’EUR à l’appui du développement local
Communiqués associés
Egypte : Gelsomina Vigliotti se félicite de l’achèvement réussi de la ligne 3 du métro du Caire

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Égypte : la BEI promeut les transports publics grâce à un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR en faveur du métro au Caire
Communiqués associés
Égypte : 200 millions d’EUR pour la construction d’une ligne de métro au Caire et 45 millions d’EUR à l’appui du développement local
Communiqués associés
Egypte : Gelsomina Vigliotti se félicite de l’achèvement réussi de la ligne 3 du métro du Caire
Autres liens
Fiche technique
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Fiche récapitulative
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - EN
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Additional Services for Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Public Consultation Report
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan - Metro Line_Phase 3_Line 3

Au cœur du projet

Pourquoi et comment

Décorréler transports et pollution

Pourquoi

  • Réduction de la pollution et du bruit
  • Amélioration de l’efficacité des transports
  • Action en faveur du climat grâce à de l’énergie propre (transports électriques)
  • Égalité entre les sexes – Les femmes se sentent plus en sécurité dans le nouveau métro
  • Soutien à l’emploi et à l’éducation

Comment

  • Réduction des émissions et du bruit de la circulation en encourageant la population à laisser sa voiture à la maison et à utiliser le métro
  • Moins de voitures sur la route signifie moins d’embouteillages
  • Les trains électriques sont meilleurs pour l’environnement
  • Lorsque les femmes se sentent plus en sécurité dans les transports publics, elles peuvent accéder à de meilleurs emplois et à une meilleure éducation

Secteurs et pays

Égypte Égypte Développement - international Énergie Climat et environnement

Impact

Laisser la voiture à la maison

  • Plusieurs millions de personnes utilisent le métro du Caire chaque jour
  • Transports publics modernes, propres et confortables
  • Transport abordable
  • Réduction des émissions de carbone issues des combustibles fossiles
Le projet de métro est l’un des plus importants en Égypte. Il est devenu très simple, sûr et facile pour tout le monde d’utiliser le métro.
Walid Al-Arif Billah

Habitant du Caire

Regarder la vidéo

2:52

custom-preview

Récit

Laisser la voiture à la maison

Nous aidons de nombreux secteurs en Égypte, mais les projets de transport que nous appuyons permettent, à eux seuls, d’améliorer l’environnement, l’économie, la vie des populations, l’emploi, l’éducation et la santé.
Tarek Mohammed

Chargé de projets au bureau de la BEI au Caire

Kristeen Emad travaille au service de comptabilité de la tour du Caire, un immeuble haut d’environ 200 mètres qui offre la meilleure vue panoramique sur la ville ; l’extension et l’amélioration récentes du métro du Caire lui facilitent la vie. Elle affirme qu’il y a trop de voitures et d’autres véhicules sur les routes.

« S’il y a beaucoup de circulation, je prends toujours le métro, car je sais que cela me fera gagner beaucoup de temps et m’évitera des efforts pour me déplacer d’un endroit à un autre », dit-elle. « Un trajet qui prend normalement une heure en voiture ou en bus peut durer une demi-heure en métro. »

Le réseau métropolitain du Caire a été mis en service en 1987. Il est l’un des premiers réseaux de ce type en Afrique et au Moyen-Orient. Plusieurs lignes de métro couvrent une grande partie de la ville et transportent des millions de personnes chaque jour.

La BEI a contribué à l’extension de nombreuses sections du métro et soutient d’autres grands projets de transport depuis plus de 40 ans. En 2021, la BEI a annoncé qu’elle investirait sur cinq ans plus de 1 milliard d’euros dans des projets de métro et de tramway au Caire et à Alexandrie.

La ligne 3 soutient la comparaison avec les autres services modernes de métro dans le monde. Elle est équipée de la climatisation, de dispositifs de sécurité et d’éclairage, de guichets modernes et de rames réservées aux femmes. En 2023, la Banque a travaillé sur un nouvel investissement pour agrandir et moderniser la ligne 1 du métro du Caire.

Aujourd’hui, au Caire, beaucoup n’imaginent pas se passer de métro. Sur le plan économique, le métro joue un rôle déterminant pour réduire les embouteillages et aider les habitants à se rendre au travail.
Ahmed Beltagui

Ingénieur spécialisé dans l’énergie et les transports, bureau de représentation de l’Union européenne au Caire

Récit

Des monuments anciens, un métro moderne

Noura Saad travaille comme bibliothécaire à Gizeh, sur la rive ouest du Nil, à proximité du célèbre Sphinx et de la pyramide de Khéops. Pendant des années, elle s’est déplacée en voiture ou en bus pour se rendre au travail, en butte aux embouteillages et aux retards. Aujourd’hui, son trajet domicile-travail a radicalement changé.

« À mes yeux, le métro est le moyen le plus rapide de circuler au Caire, car je gagne plus d’une heure quand je le prends pour aller travailler », explique-t-elle. « Il m’est indispensable pour la plupart de mes déplacements, afin d’échapper aux embouteillages des transports cairotes et d’éviter de prendre des bus ou des taxis. »

Lorsque Noura Saad prend le métro depuis son domicile à Al Marj, à 30 kilomètres de son lieu de travail, elle évite de prendre une voiture ou un bus et de perdre deux heures voire davantage dans les embouteillages.

Les évolutions en matière de transports sont également bénéfiques pour le climat. Il est absolument nécessaire de réduire le recours à la voiture au Caire, l’une des villes les plus embouteillées au monde, où la pollution atmosphérique dépasse souvent les limites préconisées par l’Organisation mondiale de la santé.

1 Mrd

d’euros

La BEI prévoit d’investir sur cinq ans plus de 1 milliard d’euros dans des projets de métro et de tramway au Caire et à Alexandrie

Sur le même sujet

5 janvier 2022

Des monuments anciens, un métro moderne

Les projets égyptiens dans le domaine des transports verts transforment les déplacements dans deux des plus grandes villes d’Afrique. Voici comment l’Égypte envisage de rendre ses métropoles durables.
Aménagement urbain Transports Égypte Voisinage méridional Développement - international Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales
19 avril 2022

Les transports au service du développement

Dans les pays en développement, les transports favorisent la croissance économique et l’inclusion sociale. Voici comment les projets de transport améliorent la qualité de vie dans le monde – et luttent contre les émissions qui engendrent les changements climatiques.
Infrastructures Transports Ouzbekistan Turkmenistan Kirghizistan Zambie Viêt Nam Salomon Vanuatu Brésil Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée Maldives Îles Sandwich du Sud Costa Rica Saint-Martin République dominicaine Wallis-et-Futuna Trinité-et-Tobago Tonga Nigéria Paraguay Yemen Îles Caïman Madagascar Gabon Suriname Éthiopie Malawi Îles Turks-et-Caïcos Saint-Christophe-et-Niévès Samoa Aruba Bénin Panama Nouvelle Calédonie Guinée-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tadjikistan Somalie Antigua-et-Barbuda Mongolie Pakistan Sao Tomé-et-Principe Bahamas Congo Palaos Laos Pérou Botswana Libéria Sénégal Malaisie Inde Sri Lanka Cap Vert Régional - Pacifique Burundi Cambodge Burkina Faso Comores Chine Ghana Seychelles Érythrée Corée du Sud Timor-Oriental Macao Guatemala Niger Territoire britannique de l’océan Indien Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chili Togo Cameroun Barbade Soudan Dominique Brunei Uruguay Bangladesh Sainte Lucie Sainte-Hélène et dépendances Îles Pitcairn Guinée El Salvador Jamaïque Gambie Îles Vierges britanniques Mayotte (collectivité territoriale) Venezuela Bonaire, Saint Eustache, Saba Honduras Fidji Curaçao Îles Cook Guinée équatoriale Anguilla Mauritanie Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines Maurice Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon Sierra Léone Kiribati Haïti Mexique Indonésie Népal Zimbabwe Micronésie Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapour Djibouti Bolivie Îles Falkland (Malouines) Tchad Kenya Lesotho Grenade Tuvalu Congo (Rép. démocratique) Thaïlande Mali Ouganda Philippines Antilles néerlandaises Tanzanie Rwanda Polynésie française Royaume d’Eswatini Colombie Guyana Namibie Bélize Asie et Pacifique Amérique latine et Caraïbes Pays et territoires d'outre-mer Afrique subsaharienne Développement - international Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales
9 décembre 2020

Egypt Puts People at the Heart of Green Economy Transition

How Egypt is shifting the green recovery narrative from a focus on the threat to the opportunities of growth and collaboration
22 novembre 2019

Quatre décennies d’intervention de la BEI en Égypte

La Banque européenne d'investissement soutient le développement de l’Égypte depuis 1979 par son appui aux petites entreprises et aux projets de grande envergure dans les transports et bien d’autres domaines.
Liens
Fiche technique
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Fiche récapitulative
CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - EN
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Additional Services for Cairo Metro Line 3 - Phase 3
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Public Consultation Report
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
29/05/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3)
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CAIRO METRO LINE 3 (PHASE 3) - Resettlement Action Plan - Metro Line_Phase 3_Line 3
Communiqués associés
Égypte : la BEI promeut les transports publics grâce à un prêt de 200 millions d’EUR en faveur du métro au Caire
Communiqués associés
Égypte : 200 millions d’EUR pour la construction d’une ligne de métro au Caire et 45 millions d’EUR à l’appui du développement local
Communiqués associés
Egypte : Gelsomina Vigliotti se félicite de l’achèvement réussi de la ligne 3 du métro du Caire

Projets et articles associés
19 décembre 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 décembre 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 décembre 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes