When IPM Rubi needed to upgrade its metal-stamping production lines, the Vitoria-Gasteiz mid-cap turned to Banco Santander for financing. A €4 million loan from the Spanish bank helped IPM Rubi retrofit its factories in Galicia and the Álava region, which gave the company a sustainability award in October 2024 for cutting energy consumption and, therefore, emissions by half. The retrofit also ensured that IPM Rubi, which employs 400 people, can keep up with developments in the automotive industry and maintain its two biggest clients, Mercedes Benz and Stellantis, which owns a stable of carmakers including Fiat, Opel and Peugeot.

“For us, this is dramatic, it's essential. Without this project, we couldn't survive,” says Chief Executive Ricardo Romo. “And we couldn't do it without the financing.”

The upgraded production lines are for passenger vehicles. But Romo expects he'll soon need to carry out similar improvements on his lines for goods vehicles. “We hope to come back to the banks for more financing,” he says, “so that we keep up with the electrification of the automotive industry.”

That's where the nuts and bolts of IPM Rubi's metal-stamping business, which had turnover of €128 million in 2023, meets the arcane and intangible world of financial securitisation. Banco Santander packages loans like the one it made to IPM Rubi into securities, sells them to investors, and in turn uses the proceeds to make new loans, like the one IPM Rubi expects to take for its goods vehicle line. Securitisation is a huge, liquid market in the United States and Asia. And Europe is trying to catch up, so that there's more financing for businesses like IPM Rubi that are vital to the real economy. The European Investment Bank is investing in securitisations by European banks and developing innovative securitisation structures that it hopes will lead to a bigger market, as part of its backing for the single market for capital across the continent known as Capital Markets Union.