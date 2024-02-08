The route to European competitiveness lies in increased investment. That investment must be directed towards renewable energy and innovative clean technologies, backed by the political will to ensure better regulation and a just, inclusive transition.

Over the two days, panellists and speakers at the second EIB Group Forum laid out potential solutions to a series of challenges facing Europe, from climate change to the need for secure supplies of critical resources. Across a range of issues, experts echoed the importance of a coordinated European position.

“Partnership is one of the words that you will hear a lot during the Forum,” said Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank. “Only by joining our forces are we able to succeed in facing the challenges that we have as Europeans.”

Calviño emphasised that joint European action during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine mitigated the economic impact of the crises. Europe created economic responses such as the European Guarantee Fund, worked on common procurement, held a unified front against the invasion of Ukraine, and brought out major climate initiatives in the Green Deal and REPowerEU.

“The crisis did not bite as deeply as was expected,” Calviño said, “because of the coordinated European response. That’s good news, and a lesson for the future.”