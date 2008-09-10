Description

The Mediterranean—especially its Southern and Eastern rims—is likely to be more affected by climate change than most other regions of the globe in the 21st century.

The impacts of the rise in temperature, drop in rainfall, increase in number and intensity of extreme events, as well as of a possible rise in sea level, could thus overlap and exacerbate the pressures due to anthropogenic activities that are already exerted on the natural environment.

In view of the above, Plan Bleu and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have cooperated to produce a Report on “Climate Change and Energy in the Mediterranean”.