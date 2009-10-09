Description

Operations Evaluation carries out ex-post evaluations. Its activities are extended to all areas of the EIB Group since 2005. In line with current practices within the other multilateral banks and in order to improve transparency and accountability on the role of EV, a new mandate for EV has been recently approved by the EIB Board of Directors and is now published.

This mandate specifies EV objectives and role while regulating its relations with the EIB Group; it officialises current practices and reflects the aim of the EIB Group to guarantee the independance of EV activities.