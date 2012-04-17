Description

This evaluation focuses on EIB lending in support of urban infrastructure projects in the European Union over the period 2000-2010. It was included in EV’s work programme for 2009-2010 to reflect the new focus on Sustainable Communities in line with the Leipzig Charter adopted by the EU in 2007. The evaluation is based on a policy review, a portfolio analysis of EIB co-financed Urban Infrastructure (UI) projects, interviews with Bank internal and external stakeholders, and in-depth evaluations of a sample of 25 UI projects.