Description

This report describes the organisation and the work of the EIB Compliance function, the Office of the Chief Compliance Officer ("OCCO"), during 2014. The report covers all areas in OCCO's remit and provides relevant statistics. It also outlines the constant cooperation with International Organisations and IFIs as well as initiatives and major events organised by the EIB Group Compliance function to increase the visibility and awareness on Compliance both externally and in the EIB.