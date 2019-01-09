  • Publication information

    9 Jan 2019

    ISBN: 978-92-861-3882-9 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/465183

    • Related tags

    • Urban development
    • Bulgaria
    • Social infrastructure

Part of the series :

Description

Burgas regularly tops the list of best places to live in Bulgaria. Whether enjoying a walk through the resplendent Sea Garden, relaxing on the beautiful central city beach, or enjoying a drink and fresh grilled fish at one of the many outdoor bars and restaurants, it is easy to see why tourists like it so much.

A key challenge for the city, however, is to extend this good feeling to the off-season, when tourists are few, the economy is less animated, and the central area is almost comatose after dark. The city aims to deliver this transformation with its smart city agenda.

