Description

The EIB ran an evaluation assessing the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) in terms of relevance, results achieved, complementarity and coordination with other EU programmes and efficiency.

The evaluation draws on a wide range of sources and methods: macroeconomic and portfolio analysis, in-depth case studies, reviews of relevant documentation, interviews with internal and external stakeholders, comparative analysis of risk profiles for EFSI and non-EFSI EIB operations, and surveys of EFSI final beneficiaries. This flyer summarizes the main conclusions of the evaluation.