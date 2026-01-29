Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Forestry

Investing in forests to safeguard biodiversity and drive the green transition.

Forests are vital to our planet’s health – they regulate the climate, protect biodiversity, and sustain millions of livelihoods. At the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), we help preserve and restore forests while ensuring that forest-based economies remain resilient and sustainable.

By combining finance with technical expertise, we help turn forests into engines of green growth – creating jobs, supporting rural communities and reducing emissions.

  In 2025, we helped restore and plant 215 900 hectares of forest, roughly equivalent to the area of Luxembourg.

Our goals

Through our support, we aim to:

Protect

forests and biodiversity

Restore

degraded ecosystems and increase forest resilience

Promote

innovation and sustainable use of forest resources

What we support

We invest in projects that:

  • Promote sustainable forest management
    including afforestation, reforestation, erosion control and infrastructure development.
  • Support the bioeconomy
    financing renewable wood-based materials, energy-efficient processing and circular economy innovations.
  • Restore ecosystems after natural hazards
    including wildfire prevention, pest outbreak recovery and climate adaptation.

In focus

Forests need more investment

Forests are essential for climate mitigation, biodiversity and rural livelihoods, yet current investment remains far below what is needed to restore ecosystems and ensure sustainable forest management.

Our publication 'Investment gaps to achieve sustainable targets in the bioeconomy' examines these gaps in depth, analysing current investment levels and outlining what is needed to build a more sustainable, resilient and climate-aligned forestry sector.

Explore the publication  
©zlikovec/iStock

Browse our projects

EIB projects under appraisal

EIB financed projects

Contact us

Do you need finance or technical assistance for your project?

We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our Press officer
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover the impact of our projects.

  •
    11 November 2025

    EIB Global pledges €50 million to reforestation fund run by private investment firm Ardian

    The European Investment Bank Group’s development arm, EIB Global, is committing €50 million to a reforestation fund run by Ardian, a world-leading private investment firm. The EIB Global pledge takes the form of an equity investment in Ardian’s Nature-Based Solutions fund, which supports reforestation, afforestation and the restoration of wetlands and mangroves worldwide.

    Forestry Institutional Partners Climate COP30 Climate action United Nations Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 3 December 2024

    A delicious solution

    With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.

    Venture capital & equity Oceans Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Climate Food industry Venture debt Climate action Spain Germany European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 28 November 2024

    Mycellium mince

    Matr Foods harnesses fungi fermentation to create a meat substitute with the juicy texture of beef, without additives or vegetable fat.

    Venture capital & equity Venture capital Forestry SMEs Bioeconomy Environment Food industry Venture debt Denmark European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 12 November 2024

    EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire

    At the United Nations Climate Change conference COP29, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced €150 million support for the country’s forest preservation, rehabilitation and expansion strategy. This strategy is in line with Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara’s Abidjan Legacy programme, the first part of which is to combat deforestation and land degradation, support forest restoration and promote agroforestry.

    Forestry Institutional COP29 Partners Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee United Nations Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 24 October 2024

    EU paves the way for investments in Timor-Leste’s water, waste, and forestry sectors, boosting the country’s sustainable development

    The European Union Delegation to Timor-Leste and the European Investment Bank (EIB Global) have worked closely with the Government of Timor-Leste to prepare investment projects aimed at improving the country’s infrastructure and fostering sustainable development. The three proposals resulting from this collaboration focus on water supply, solid waste management, and forestry, and are now ready to be transformed into tangible investments.

    Infrastructure Forestry Water, wastewater management Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Timor-Leste Asia and the Pacific Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 18 October 2024

    Investing in nature

    Investing in nature is the key to tackling the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, writes EIB Vice-President Amroise Fayolle.

    Water Forestry Water, wastewater management Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 11 July 2024

    Finland: Forestry company Stora Enso to offer sustainable food and personal care packaging with €435 million EIB loan

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) is extending a €435 million credit to forestry company Stora Enso so it can produce greener packaging for foods and personal care products. The loan is for a major upgrade of Stora Enso’s manufacturing site in Oulu, where the company already invested €1 billion euro in reusable, fiber-based, and recyclable packaging production for consumer goods.

    Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Thomas ÖSTROS Management committee Finland European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 14 December 2022

    Financing nature and biodiversity

    The destruction of nature threatens our economies and climate. Multilateral development banks are taking action to finance nature and biodiversity positive investments.

    Forestry Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 12 December 2022

    Our greatest asset

    As negotiators gather in Montreal for a global meeting on biodiversity this December, the EIB’s chief environment and biodiversity expert, Eva Mayerhofer, explains what’s at stake.

    Forestry Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
More stories  

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Videos
More videos