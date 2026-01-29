Forests are vital to our planet’s health – they regulate the climate, protect biodiversity, and sustain millions of livelihoods. At the European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), we help preserve and restore forests while ensuring that forest-based economies remain resilient and sustainable.
By combining finance with technical expertise, we help turn forests into engines of green growth – creating jobs, supporting rural communities and reducing emissions.
In 2025, we helped restore and plant 215 900 hectares of forest, roughly equivalent to the area of Luxembourg.
Our goals
Through our support, we aim to:
Protect
forests and biodiversity
Restore
degraded ecosystems and increase forest resilience
Promote
innovation and sustainable use of forest resources
What we support
We invest in projects that:
- Promote sustainable forest management
including afforestation, reforestation, erosion control and infrastructure development.
- Support the bioeconomy
financing renewable wood-based materials, energy-efficient processing and circular economy innovations.
- Restore ecosystems after natural hazards
including wildfire prevention, pest outbreak recovery and climate adaptation.
In focus
Forests need more investment
Browse our projects
Contact us
Do you need finance or technical assistance for your project?
We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.
Do you have a question?
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
Are you a journalist?
Contact our Press officer
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press
Our stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover the impact of our projects.
-
EIB Global pledges €50 million to reforestation fund run by private investment firm Ardian
The European Investment Bank Group’s development arm, EIB Global, is committing €50 million to a reforestation fund run by Ardian, a world-leading private investment firm. The EIB Global pledge takes the form of an equity investment in Ardian’s Nature-Based Solutions fund, which supports reforestation, afforestation and the restoration of wetlands and mangroves worldwide.
-
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
-
A delicious solution
With its high-tech approach to sustainable aquaculture, Munich-based Oceanloop is taking shrimp farming into the 21st century.
-
Mycellium mince
Matr Foods harnesses fungi fermentation to create a meat substitute with the juicy texture of beef, without additives or vegetable fat.
-
EIB supports transformative forestry project in Côte d’Ivoire
At the United Nations Climate Change conference COP29, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced €150 million support for the country’s forest preservation, rehabilitation and expansion strategy. This strategy is in line with Côte d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara’s Abidjan Legacy programme, the first part of which is to combat deforestation and land degradation, support forest restoration and promote agroforestry.
-
EU paves the way for investments in Timor-Leste’s water, waste, and forestry sectors, boosting the country’s sustainable development
The European Union Delegation to Timor-Leste and the European Investment Bank (EIB Global) have worked closely with the Government of Timor-Leste to prepare investment projects aimed at improving the country’s infrastructure and fostering sustainable development. The three proposals resulting from this collaboration focus on water supply, solid waste management, and forestry, and are now ready to be transformed into tangible investments.
-
Investing in nature
Investing in nature is the key to tackling the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, writes EIB Vice-President Amroise Fayolle.
-
Finland: Forestry company Stora Enso to offer sustainable food and personal care packaging with €435 million EIB loan
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is extending a €435 million credit to forestry company Stora Enso so it can produce greener packaging for foods and personal care products. The loan is for a major upgrade of Stora Enso’s manufacturing site in Oulu, where the company already invested €1 billion euro in reusable, fiber-based, and recyclable packaging production for consumer goods.
-
Financing nature and biodiversity
The destruction of nature threatens our economies and climate. Multilateral development banks are taking action to finance nature and biodiversity positive investments.
-
Our greatest asset
As negotiators gather in Montreal for a global meeting on biodiversity this December, the EIB’s chief environment and biodiversity expert, Eva Mayerhofer, explains what’s at stake.