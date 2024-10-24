EU paves the way for investments in Timor-Leste’s water, waste, and forestry sectors, boosting the country’s sustainable development

EIB

The EU-funded programme has supported the Government of Timor-Leste in identifying and preparing potential investment projects.

These projects have been identified in the sectors of forestry, water supply, and waste management, and were presented today as ready for financing, with a total investment need of approximately €260 million.

EIB Global is ready to assess these projects for financing.

The European Union Delegation to Timor-Leste and the European Investment Bank (EIB Global) have worked closely with the Government of Timor-Leste to prepare investment projects aimed at improving the country’s infrastructure and fostering sustainable development. The three proposals resulting from this collaboration focus on water supply, solid waste management, and forestry, and are now ready to be transformed into tangible investments.

The three projects include a commercial forestry initiative in the municipalities of Covalima and Bobonaro, a national solid waste management project including a health waste management component, and a water supply project for selected municipalities. The forestry project aims to transform underutilised state lands, generating essential resources like firewood and timber, while creating thousands of jobs for local communities. The national waste management project introduces solutions for the safe and efficient management of waste thus reducing significantly the pollution discharged into the environment. The water supply project focuses on improving access to clean water in key municipalities, addressing both urban and rural needs for better sanitation and reliable water sources. Together these initiatives require a total investment of about €260 million.

The preparation of the three investment projects was made possible through the Project Preparation and Implementation Programme (PPIP), which concluded today with the final Steering Committee meeting where these projects were presented. Managed by EIB Global, the PPIP was supported by a €5 million budget, including €4.75 million in technical assistance from the EU and €250,000 from the Cotonou Partnership Agreement.

The final Steering Committee meeting was chaired by H.E. the Minister for Planning and Strategic Investments, Gastão Francisco de Sousa, and attended by representatives from the Government of Timor-Leste, EIB Global, the EU Delegation to Timor-Leste, and other stakeholders.

The Ambassador to the European Union Delegation to Timor-Leste, Mr Marc Fiedrich said: “If converted into a loan, the Project Preparation and Implementation Programme opens a new era of cooperation. Until today, our support, although significant in terms of funds, consisted of limited instruments: grants, technical assistance, and budget support. With this programme, we add loans and guarantees, and maybe later private investments. This is the new trend of cooperation promoted by the EU, the innovative Global Gateway strategy that may become the norm in the near future.”

The Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Ambroise Fayolle said: “Alongside our EU partners on the ground, we have been supporting the Government of Timor-Leste in identifying and preparing investment projects. By focusing on strategic sectors such as forestry, water supply, and waste management, these initiatives will not only address immediate community needs but also lay the groundwork for sustainable economic growth. We look forward to turning these project proposals into tangible investments. As the EU’s financial arm, the EIB stands ready to provide the necessary financial support to make these projects a reality, in line with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.”

His Excellency the Minister for Planning and Strategic Investments, Gastão Francisco de Sousa said: “All three projects have the potential to make significant and long-term contributions to Timor-Leste’s development, and to improved rural and urban environments. The projects comply with and support our national development objectives for their respective sectors.” He emphasised the role of the Ministry of Planning and Strategic Investments in facilitating and coordinating efforts across the sectors.

His Excellency the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Forestry, Marcos da Cruz said: “I would like to thank the EIB, the EU Delegation and COWI for the design of the Timor-Leste Commercial Forestry Project. We welcome this innovative approach to the development of commercial forestry in Timor-Leste, using currently unproductive land. In addition, the project is expected to provide jobs for people living in the target areas, re-green vulnerable areas, increase incomes from forest products, and increase Government’s income.”

His Excellency the Minister of State Administration, Tomás do Rosário Cabral said: “We are grateful for the European Investment Bank’s support for waste management projects. Providing adequate and affordable waste services to the entire population is of great concern for the Government. It will improve public health and is much needed for protecting the terrestrial and marine environment. Specifically, better healthcare risk waste management is urgently needed. In this respect, the EIB project proposal provides a modern, efficient, and sustainable solution that should be implemented as soon as possible.”

Background information:

Project Preparation and Implementation Programme (PPIP) is an EU-funded and EIB-managed project designed to assist the Government of Timor-Leste in the identifying, preparing and implementing projects that are technically sound, financially viable, and environmentally and socially responsible, and are ready for investments. The programme has identified potential projects in the three sectors — water, solid waste management and forestry — by conducting prefeasibility studies for six projects and completing three feasibility studies. Investment projects in forestry and solid waste are now ready for the Government of Timor-Leste to request loan from the EIB and EU grant funding, should they choose to move forward with these initiatives.

Steering Committee of the Project Preparation and Implementation Programme is chaired by the Ministry for Planning and Strategic Investments. The committee also includes representatives from several key government entities of Timor-Leste, such as by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of State Administration, the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Forestry and Bee Timor-Leste public utility company.

The European Union (EU) is a unique economic and political union between 27 European countries that cover much of the continent together. In Timor-Leste, the EU is the second largest donor of development aid (grant funding). The EU is committed to supporting Timor-Leste's 2011-2030 Strategic Development plan, which aims to transform Timor-Leste into an upper-middle-income country by 2030 based on rapid, inclusive growth enabling it to improve infrastructure, worker skills, education, training and health systems, and combat poverty and malnutrition. The EU assistance focuses on green and sustainable economic recovery and development, rural development, good governance for sustainable development and gender equality.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term financing institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. EIB Global is the EIB’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance outside the European Union. EIB Global is a key partner of the EU Global Gateway strategy, and is designed to foster strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.

Global Gateway is the European Union’s strategy to reduce the worldwide investment gap, boost smart, clean and secure connections in the digital, energy and transport sectors, and strengthen health, education and research systems. The Global Gateway strategy embodies a Team Europe approach that brings together the European Union, EU Member States and European development finance institutions. It aims to mobilise up to €300 billion in public and private investments between 2021 and 2027, creating essential links rather than dependencies, and closing the global investment gap.