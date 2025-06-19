TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LEIII

Release date: 14 March 2025
Location
Description
The project consists of a Lending Envelope (LE) for Thematic Finance (Debt Type Operations and Equity Type Operations) under InvestEU with eligibility under the sub-set of the Main Policy Priority Areas (MPPAs) for Sustainable Infrastructure Window (SIW) General Debt or Research, innovation and digitisation (RIDW) as defined in Article 5 of Schedule A.2.1 Green Transition, including: 1. Sustainable Investments; 2. Future technologies; and 3. Areas of strategic importance. The LE also includes sub-operations relating to (i) the Green Premium Top-Up Agreement and (ii) the European Battery Manufacturing Top-Up Agreement, to InvestEU.
Objectives
The aim is to provide venture debt and debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.
Sector(s)
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
- Industry - Manufacturing
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Services - Information and communication
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1000 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 19/06/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).