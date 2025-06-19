TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LEIII

Reference: 20250073

Release date: 14 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The project consists of a Lending Envelope (LE) for Thematic Finance (Debt Type Operations and Equity Type Operations) under InvestEU with eligibility under the sub-set of the Main Policy Priority Areas (MPPAs) for Sustainable Infrastructure Window (SIW) General Debt or Research, innovation and digitisation (RIDW) as defined in Article 5 of Schedule A.2.1 Green Transition, including: 1. Sustainable Investments; 2. Future technologies; and 3. Areas of strategic importance. The LE also includes sub-operations relating to (i) the Green Premium Top-Up Agreement and (ii) the European Battery Manufacturing Top-Up Agreement, to InvestEU.

Objectives

The aim is to provide venture debt and debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Sector(s)

Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing

Industry - Manufacturing

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Transport - Transportation and storage

Services - Information and communication

Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1000 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Status

Approved - 19/06/2025