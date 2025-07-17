AISTI SUSTAINABLE BUILDING MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Reference: 20250360

Release date: 17 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

Not disclosed.

The project will finance capital expenditure investments for the production facility of sustainable wood-foam sound insulation material in Finland. Additionally, it will finance further research and development activities and other expenses to support the growth of the company.

Objectives

In line with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, particularly in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, the operation falls under the thematic product and its main objective concerns the building of a larger facility.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

not disclosed

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not disclosed

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal