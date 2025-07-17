Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
AISTI SUSTAINABLE BUILDING MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Reference: 20250360
Release date: 17 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Not disclosed.

Location

Description

The project will finance capital expenditure investments for the production facility of sustainable wood-foam sound insulation material in Finland. Additionally, it will finance further research and development activities and other expenses to support the growth of the company.

Objectives

In line with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, particularly in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, the operation falls under the thematic product and its main objective concerns the building of a larger facility.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

not disclosed

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not disclosed

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Finland Industry