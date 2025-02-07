TECHEU VD REACTIVE GRID DIAGNOSTICS (IEU GT3)

Release date: 19 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryREACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES LTD
The project involves developing and deploying advanced technology across Europe to enable real-time measurement of power system inertia, system strength and oscillation monitoring.
The targeted technology will address the challenges to grid stability caused by the growing integration of non-synchronous, inverter-based renewable energy sources. In particular, real-time, high-accuracy inertia measurements will support network operators in optimising the curtailment of renewable energy sources and the procurement of reserve services. This will ultimately help reduce energy costs for end users and lower carbon monoxide emissions.
Renewable Energy Sources (RES) unlike traditional power generators do not supply inertia. Decreasing inertia exposes the system to more regular, larger and faster frequency deviations when events on the network occur. These events increase the risk of generation and load disconnections and islanding. As mitigations, operators curtail RES and procure more reserve services. While necessary, these actions are expensive and, when used excessively or unnecessarily, can slow the progress toward a greener energy system.
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
EUR 19 million
EUR 40 million
The inertia measurement may include the installation of MW scale Ultracapacitor or Battery Energy Storage Systems that will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Under appraisal
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).