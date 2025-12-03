Search EN menu
 
 Homepage

At the EIB Group, we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to who we are. Guided by EU values, we strive to create an accessible and inclusive environment where everyone can contribute and thrive.

See more  
en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)

Reference: 20250464
Release date: 3 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ELEPORT OU

Location

Description

The project supports the deployment of an electric vehicle charging network in the Baltics and Central and Eastern European countries.

Objectives

The aim is to accelerate the electrification of the road transport sector and is aligned with the EC's comprehensive framework of policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions including the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy (December 2020) and the EU Green Deal (November 2021). The project also contributes to EIB's objectives for Sustainable Transport (100%) and Climate Action (100%). Being located in Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Croatia Slovenia, Austria, Slovakia and Czechia, it also supports cohesion (70%). Additionally, it is aligned with the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap and new Transport Lending Policy, as well as the Strategic Priorities (Climate, Cohesion, CMU by creating level playing field). The operation falls under the eligible policy area described in Article 5 heading 1.1.2 Future Mobility of the Green Transition Schedule A.2.1 of the EIB InvestEU Guarantee Agreement, as it covers high-risk deployment of recharging and refuelling infrastructure supplying electricity.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 35 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 85 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Poland Austria Croatia Slovakia Slovenia Czechia Lithuania Estonia Latvia Transport