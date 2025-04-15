TECHEU CATALYXX BIO-BUTANOL FOAK (IEU GT2)

Release date: 15 April 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCATALYXX PROCESOS CATALITICOS SL
Location
Description
The project concerns an investment in Carling, which is located in the Moselle department, part of the Grand Est region in north-eastern France. The project will scale up of an innovative catalytic process to produce 15,000kpa of bio-butanol from a bio-ethanol feedstock. The project will be the first of a kind deployment of the technology at commercial scale. The product will be used as an industrial intermediate, supporting the decarbonisation of the chemical sector by replacing butanol produced from fossil fuel based processes. Additionally, the project will contribute to the creation of highly skilled jobs in a transition region, fostering economic growth and development. The investments are scheduled to take place during the period 2026 ? 2027.
Objectives
The Project will unlock the decarbonisation potential of bio-ethanol into sectors, which until now typically could not be served by the industry.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 37 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 123 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).