TECHEU TWAICE BATTERY INTELLIGENCE (IEU GT)

Release date: 22 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTWAICE TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
Location
Description
Financing of research and development (R&D) activities dedicated to predictive analytics for batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage systems in the period 2025-2029.
Objectives
The aim is to support the development of the promoter's simulation and analytics software suite for the batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage, and related research and development on battery behaviour.
Sector(s)
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Environmental aspects
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. Such assumptions and any other relevant environmental aspect will be further assessed during the project appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
