TECHEU TWAICE BATTERY INTELLIGENCE (IEU GT)

Reference: 20250358

Release date: 22 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

TWAICE TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

Financing of research and development (R&D) activities dedicated to predictive analytics for batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage systems in the period 2025-2029.

Objectives

The aim is to support the development of the promoter's simulation and analytics software suite for the batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage, and related research and development on battery behaviour.

Sector(s)

Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Environmental aspects

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. Such assumptions and any other relevant environmental aspect will be further assessed during the project appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Under appraisal