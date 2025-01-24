Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

France: EIB supports investment by Trifyl to recover value from household waste

24 January 2025

Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), made a trip to Labessière-Candeil to visit the headquarters of Trifyl, the joint association for waste recycling for the department of Tarn in southern France. He toured Trifyl’s facility for waste sorting and value recovery. Fayolle, the EIB Vice-President responsible for climate and the environment, was received by Trifyl President Daniel Vialelle, Member of the European Parliament Claire Fita, and many other elected representatives in attendance.

To meet its objectives for waste reduction and improvement of recycling methods, Trifyl applied to the EIB for financing for its project Trifyl Horizon 2030. In 2022, it was granted a loan of €40 million. This allowed the association to continue performing waste treatment and recycling to promote a circular economy and the energy transition in its department.

Trifyl used the financing to complete construction of its three waste sorting and treatment units. These facilities can now reuse almost 80% of household waste, cut greenhouse gas emissions by 23%  and produce enough biogas to cover 10% of Tarn’s consumption. The financing also allowed the association to create nearly 50 jobs, directly and indirectly.

After visiting the facility, EIB Vice-President Fayolle stated, “Trifyl is not just serving those living in Tarn, but also the climate, by reducing CO2 emissions and promoting recycling. I am pleased that the EIB can contribute to the development of innovative projects like this one: a local project in line with EU priorities for sustainable development, green transition and Europe’s energy autonomy.”

Trifyl President Daniel Vialelle thanked the EIB warmly for placing its trust in the association: “What to do with waste is a key issue in today’s world. Between reduction, recycling and energy recovery, Trifyl has developed a waste treatment solution that works for its community. The support we have received from the EIB is proof of the common goal, shared by the European Union and the Member States, to take sustainable action for a future that protects the environment.”

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The EIB is the European Union's long-term financing institution, owned by the 27 Member States. It finances investments that pursue EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. More than half of annual financing from the EIB Group supports projects that help fight and adapt to climate change, and promote environmental sustainability. In 2023, France was the country that received the most EIB financing in this area. That year saw a total investment of €6.9 billion in renewable energy, clean mobility, energy efficiency and the circular economy.

About Trifyl

Trifyl is a public sector entity that recovers value from household and other waste. It provides services on behalf of its 14 member organisations – municipal unions that perform waste collection in the department of Tarn. It operates across an area of 6 700 km2 covering 358 municipalities that are home to the 330 000 residents of Tarn, Hérault and Haute-Garonne. With nearly 300 civil servants, Trifyl runs 37 waste facilities, a sorting centre, 13 logistics hubs, 8 district heating networks, a waste-to-energy plant for wood, a composting centre, a waste sorting and value recovery facility, and a pre-processing facility for all types of waste from disposal centres.

A new kind of waste management | Trifyl (French only)

Related project(s)

TRIFYL VALORISATION MATIERE&ECONOMIE CIRCULAIRE

Il s'agit du financement de deux centres de tri et d'une unité Tri Mécano Biologique ayant pour objectif les valorisation matières et énergétique des déchets ménagers et assimilés générés dans la région Occitanie (Midi-Pyrénées et Languedoc-Roussillon) en France.

Signed | 17/11/2022

Contact

Andrea Morawski

Press Office

Reference

2025-020-EN

Share

Related tags

  • environment
  • Ambroise FAYOLLE
  • management committee
Show more Show less

More press releases

20 September 2013

France: EU supports construction of Syndicat Bil Ta Garbi’s household waste recycling facilities with EUR 50 million loan

The household waste recycling facilities of Syndicat Mixte Bil Ta Garbi – Canopia in Bayonne and Mendixka in Charritte-de-Bas – have received the support of the EIB in the form of a EUR 50 million loan.

Environment Circular economy France European Union Climate and environment
3 November 2014

United Kingdom: EIB agrees GBP 150 m backing for new Yorkshire waste plant

The European Investment Bank has agreed to provide GBP 150 million for a new waste facility to be built at Allerton Park, near Knaresborough, to treat household waste from North Yorkshire and the City of York.

Circular economy United Kingdom Climate and environment
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.