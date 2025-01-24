France: EIB supports investment by Trifyl to recover value from household waste

Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), made a trip to Labessière-Candeil to visit the headquarters of Trifyl, the joint association for waste recycling for the department of Tarn in southern France. He toured Trifyl’s facility for waste sorting and value recovery. Fayolle, the EIB Vice-President responsible for climate and the environment, was received by Trifyl President Daniel Vialelle, Member of the European Parliament Claire Fita, and many other elected representatives in attendance.

To meet its objectives for waste reduction and improvement of recycling methods, Trifyl applied to the EIB for financing for its project Trifyl Horizon 2030. In 2022, it was granted a loan of €40 million. This allowed the association to continue performing waste treatment and recycling to promote a circular economy and the energy transition in its department.

Trifyl used the financing to complete construction of its three waste sorting and treatment units. These facilities can now reuse almost 80% of household waste, cut greenhouse gas emissions by 23% and produce enough biogas to cover 10% of Tarn’s consumption. The financing also allowed the association to create nearly 50 jobs, directly and indirectly.

After visiting the facility, EIB Vice-President Fayolle stated, “Trifyl is not just serving those living in Tarn, but also the climate, by reducing CO 2 emissions and promoting recycling. I am pleased that the EIB can contribute to the development of innovative projects like this one: a local project in line with EU priorities for sustainable development, green transition and Europe’s energy autonomy.”

Trifyl President Daniel Vialelle thanked the EIB warmly for placing its trust in the association: “What to do with waste is a key issue in today’s world. Between reduction, recycling and energy recovery, Trifyl has developed a waste treatment solution that works for its community. The support we have received from the EIB is proof of the common goal, shared by the European Union and the Member States, to take sustainable action for a future that protects the environment.”

Background information

About the European Investment Bank

The EIB is the European Union's long-term financing institution, owned by the 27 Member States. It finances investments that pursue EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality. More than half of annual financing from the EIB Group supports projects that help fight and adapt to climate change, and promote environmental sustainability. In 2023, France was the country that received the most EIB financing in this area. That year saw a total investment of €6.9 billion in renewable energy, clean mobility, energy efficiency and the circular economy.

About Trifyl

Trifyl is a public sector entity that recovers value from household and other waste. It provides services on behalf of its 14 member organisations – municipal unions that perform waste collection in the department of Tarn. It operates across an area of 6 700 km2 covering 358 municipalities that are home to the 330 000 residents of Tarn, Hérault and Haute-Garonne. With nearly 300 civil servants, Trifyl runs 37 waste facilities, a sorting centre, 13 logistics hubs, 8 district heating networks, a waste-to-energy plant for wood, a composting centre, a waste sorting and value recovery facility, and a pre-processing facility for all types of waste from disposal centres.

A new kind of waste management | Trifyl (French only)