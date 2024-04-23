Nearly 300 students in the Ukrainian city of Kamianske can now benefit from improved educational conditions thanks to the expansion and modernisation of their school building.

This renovation was made possible through the city’s involvement in a programme, supported by a €200 million EIB loan aimed at assisting Ukrainian municipalities in rebuilding their social infrastructure.

Lyceum No. 11 in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was extensively reconstructed under the European Investment Bank (EIB)’s Ukraine Early Recovery Programme and reopened its doors today. The school’s building has been expanded, with additional classrooms, restroom facilities, new playgrounds and green relaxation zones.

The school reconstruction project also included the modernisation of the building’s heat insulation, the installation of energy-saving doors and windows, the replacement of all engineering networks and communications and improvements in accessibility for people with special needs. These upgrades have enhanced the inclusivity and safety of the educational facility.

The reconstruction of the lyceum is a joint initiative of the European Union and its bank, the European Investment Bank, in partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Finance and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine providing technical support.

The cost of the lyceum reconstruction was more than €4 million, of which €3.4 million funded by the EIB while the rest came from the local budget. This project is one of the 26 EIB recovery projects in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Three subprojects have already been successfully completed and currently ten schools, 12 hospitals, one administrative building and three water and wastewater plants are at various stages of construction.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said: “This renovated lyceum in Kamianske is a fresh example of what we can quickly achieve when we join forces with our EU partners. Under the EIB recovery programmes we have developed a well-functioning mechanism making it possible to quickly rebuild buildings and improve the lives of our people, even in the face of military hostilities in our country.”

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko added: “Efficient cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and the EIB enables us to recover schools, hospitals and other municipal projects in cities and small communities across Ukraine, thus tangibly improving people’s lives. By rebuilding these buildings, we are restoring safe living conditions for people, as well as the country’s economic recovery.”

Kamianske City Mayor Andriy Bilousov said: “We’re happy that, with the support of our EU, EIB and UNDP partners, we can offer our pupils classroom-based education, with conducive and secure learning, yielding positive mental impact.”

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, responsible for the bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “The EIB remains committed to local projects, such as the reconstruction of the safe school in Kamianske that we reopened today. By investing in Ukraine’s municipal infrastructure, energy, transport and small businesses, we aim to enhance daily life and strengthen economic and social resilience. We will continue supporting Ukraine as long as it takes.”

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said: “The renovation of the school in Kamianske is another testament to the European Union’s commitment to supporting Ukrainian cities in rebuilding and enhancing the quality of life for their residents. A key part of this is the development of a better learning environment for children. The Ukraine Early Recovery Programme plays a crucial role in empowering small Ukrainian communities.”

UNDP Resident Representative to Ukraine Jaco Cilliers said: “We’re proud to witness the renovation of Lyceum No. 11 in Kamianske, which is a demonstration of the collaborative efforts being made under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme.”

Background information:

EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided swift relief, disbursing €2 billion of financing for emergency repairs to the country’s ravaged infrastructure. With a portfolio of signed projects valued at €7.3 billion, the EIB has consolidated its role as the key investment partner to Ukraine, supporting municipal infrastructure, energy, transport and small businesses, all with the goal of improving daily life, boosting economic growth, and facilitating economic and social resilience.

Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, EU Member States and international partners.

EIB recovery programme in Ukraine

The renovation of Lyceum No. 11 in Kamianske was carried out under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP), a €200 million multi-sectoral framework loan from the EIB. By empowering local authorities to refurbish social infrastructure, the UERP enhances the living conditions of internally displaced persons and their host communities. As of March 2024, UERP has successfully completed 97 projects, which include educational facilities, healthcare centres, and social housing units, with an additional 66 projects planned for implementation in 2024-2025. The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine coordinates the programmes together with the Ministry of Finance, while the reconstruction projects are fully managed by local government bodies. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine provides technical assistance for the initiative, ensuring the effective and efficient implementation of projects.