First financing request to implement Recovery and Resilience and 2021-2027 Funds in Romania

Finance Minister Câciu and EIB Vice President discuss investment priorities during Bucharest visit

Projects to be examined, financing approved and schemes implemented over the next 4 years

The European Investment Bank will work with Romanian partners to provide €4 billion of new financing to support health and transport investment across the country as part of the National Resilience Recovery Plan, as well as of the 2021-2027 programming period

Minister of Finance Adrian Câciu formally requested EIB co-financing for priority investment during a meeting with EIB Vice President Christian Kettel Thomsen in Bucharest earlier today.

“Investments from the Recovery and Resilience Funds, Europe’s COVID response, provide a once in a generation opportunity. The European Investment Bank welcomes the formal request to support large scale health and transport investment across Romania in the years ahead and to further strengthen our cooperation with Romanian partners when examining, planning and financing individual schemes.” said Christian Kettel Thomsen, European Investment Bank Vice President.

Romania’s first request for National Resilience Recovery Plan co-financing will ensure that investment of the EUR 30 billion available to Romania under the pan-European Recovery and Resilience Funds will be enhanced by additional EIB financing and assessment of the high-impact, economic viability and technical best-practice of individual schemes.

Unlocking large-scale support for health and clean transport

Earlier this year experts from the Ministries of Investments and EU Projects, Transport and Health and the European Investment Bank outlined criteria and identified potential health and transport projects that could be jointly financed by RRF funding and the EIB.

Following today’s formal request, the EIB will appraise health, metro, railway and roads projects and ensure that potential projects can represent 50% of climate action investment.

Appraisal, approval and financing of eligible projects will take place over the coming 4 years.

Building on EIB support for priority investment across Romania

Last year the European Investment Bank Group provided €907 million for new investment across Romania.

Over the last 31 years, the EIB Group has provided more than €18 billion for public and private sector investment across Romania.