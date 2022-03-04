Ms Lilyana Pavlova, European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee, responsible for operations in Cyprus and a high-level EIB delegation, will make an official visit to the University of Cyprus, on Thursday 3 March 2022.

The EIB agreed to support campus investment at the University of Cyprus in 2014, enabling priority investment to continue during a difficult period for the Cypriot economy. The EIB has provided a total of €162 million for long-term education to strengthen research and teaching at the university. This has supported projects including the Learning Resource Centre – the "Stelios Ioannou" library, the "Apollo" photovoltaic park, buildings for the Polytechnic School, the “Dr Artemis Hatzipanagis teaching building of medical and biological sciences", the third complex of teaching spaces, the construction of the Nikos K. Siakolas Medical School and Health Sciences, the Energy Center B, the renovation and expansion of the Siakoleio Training Centre of Clinical Medicine, and the renovation of the former Pedagogical Academy.

Rector of the University of Cyprus, Professor Tassos Christofides, referring to the forthcoming visit of the EIB Vice-President, stressed the importance of the EU bank's long-term support that started from the first phase of development of the University Campus, and continues today. "The confidence demonstrated towards the development plan of our University by institutions such as the European Investment Bank is filled with optimism for the future. It is an investment for the future, for our young people. The building facilities of the University Campus are infrastructure that reinforces the goals of the University of Cyprus directly linked to research, education, contribution and effective intervention in society. "We will once again share our mission with our partners — financiers from the EIB", noted the Rector.

EIB Vice-President Ms Lilyana Pavlova noted that “the European Investment Bank supports transformational education and research investment at world-class universities across Europe. It is an honour to be able to see first-hand how the EIB-backed investment, agreed at the height of the economic crisis, is enabling students and researchers to benefit from new facilities and build a better future. The EIB’s support for the university is a flagship project for the EIB’s partnership with Cyprus, as highlighted by EIB President Werner Hoyer when he laid the foundation stone for the Faculty of Engineering with President Anastasiades in 2016.”

EIB Vice-President Ms Lilyana Pavlova and representatives of the EIB will visit Cyprus on 3-4 March 2022 to present the EIB’s results for 2021. During her presence in Cyprus, she will visit the University of Cyprus since the development of the University Campus is one of the most important EIB-funded projects in the country.

Specifically, Ms Pavlova will visit the University Campus on Thursday 3 March 2022 at 15:30 in order to both review the EIB-funded projects and speak with current students about their expectations for the future.