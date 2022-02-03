The second part of the 2021-2022 EIB Climate Survey explores people’s views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The results from this release focus on citizens’ individual behaviour and the actions they are taking to combat climate change.
- 78% of Belgians and Dutch people and 70% of respondents in Luxembourg feel they are doing all they can to fight climate change in their daily lives (EU average: 78%), but the majority believe that their compatriots are not doing the same
- 63% of Belgian car buyers, 62% of Dutch car buyers and 51% of car buyers in Luxembourg say they will pick either a hybrid or electric car the next time they purchase a vehicle (EU average: 67%), while the rest would still opt for a petrol or diesel car
- 63% of young Belgians, 58% of young Dutch people, 55% of young people in Luxembourg say they consider climate change when choosing a holiday destination (EU average for 15-29 year-olds: 69%), but 56% of young people in Belgium, 57% in the Netherlands and 64% in Luxembourg say they will fly next summer (EU average: 52%)
- 56% of young Belgians, 51% of young Dutch people and 36% of young people in Luxembourg consider climate change when looking for a job (EU average for 15-29 year-olds: 54%)
- 57% of young Belgians, 46% of young Dutch people and 38% of young people in Luxembourg already buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones (EU average for 15-29 year-olds: 54%)
These are some of the results from the second release of the 2021-2022 Climate Survey published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.
Hybrid and electric cars far more sought after than petrol or diesel vehicles
When asked about future car purchases, 63% of Belgian car buyers say they would either buy a hybrid or electric car. This figure is 26 points higher than the percentage of Belgians who said they would buy a diesel or petrol vehicle (37%) and similar to the Benelux average (62%), but slightly lower than the EU average (67%). More specifically, 39% would purchase a hybrid vehicle and 24% would opt for an electric vehicle.
Similar to Belgian respondents, 62% of Dutch car buyers say they would choose either a hybrid or an electric car. This figure is 24 points higher than the percentage of Dutch people who said they would buy a diesel or petrol vehicle (38%) and equal to the Benelux average (62%), but slightly lower than the EU average (67%). More specifically, 29% would purchase a hybrid vehicle and 33% would opt for an electric vehicle.
However, 51% of Luxembourgish car buyers say they will either buy a hybrid or electric car. This figure is only two points higher than the percentage of those who said they would choose a diesel or petrol vehicle (49%). It is also 16 points below the EU average (67%) and 11 points below the Benelux average (62%). More specifically, 31% of respondents would purchase a hybrid vehicle and 20% would opt for an electric vehicle.
Meanwhile, 10% of Belgians overall say they do not have a vehicle now and are not planning to buy one, compared to 13% of Dutch respondents and 5% of people in Luxembourg (EU average: 13%, Benelux average: 11%).
With 62% of car buyers in the Benelux countries saying they would opt for a hybrid or electric vehicle, people there seem more inclined to switch to new car technologies compared to Germans (52%) for instance, while they are similarly inclined to choose these types of vehicles as French people are (61%).
More specifically, car buyers in the Benelux countries seem more inclined to choose hybrid vehicles, with 33% of them stating their next car will have this type of engine. They seem more inclined to opt for hybrid cars than German car buyers (29%), while French car buyers seem more interested in purchasing a hybrid (38%).
Car buyers in the Benelux countries seem more inclined to buy an electric car (29%) than their German (23%) and French (23%) neighbours.
In general, European car buyers tend to favour hybrid vehicles (39%), while petrol or diesel vehicles are ranked second (33%) and electric cars come third (28% state they would purchase an electric car). While Chinese car buyers are the most inclined to buy an electric car (44%), Americans would opt first for a hybrid vehicle (38%), followed by a petrol or diesel vehicle (33%), then an electric car (29%).
Climate protection versus flying for holidays
60% of Belgians say they consider climate change when choosing their holiday destination, compared to 55% of Dutch people and 56% of Luxembourgish people (EU average: 67%, Benelux average: 57%). This concern is stronger or equal amongst people aged 15-29 (63% of Belgians, 58% of Dutch respondents, 55% of Luxembourgish respondents, EU average for 15-29 year-olds: 69%). However, a majority of people aged 15-29 (56% of Belgians, 57% of Dutch people, 64% of Luxembourgish people) say they will fly for their summer holidays in 2022 (EU average for 15-29 year-olds: 52%). In addition, 27% of young Belgians, 33% of young Dutch people, and 44% of young people in Luxembourg say they will even fly to a faraway destination (EU average for 15-29 year-olds: 27%).
Shopping for clothes, choosing a job, deciding on a bank: how climate considerations affect people’s decisions
43% of Belgians, 37% of Dutch people, and 26% of people in Luxembourg say they buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones (EU average: 42%, Benelux average: 39%). For Belgians, this figure is highest for people aged 15-29 (57% say they already buy second-hand clothes) and decreases with age (43% for people aged 30-64 and 30% for people above 65). Among Dutch people, this practice is particularly popular amongst 15-29 year-olds (46%), while the figure drops 17 points for people older than 65 (29%). In Luxembourg, women are more likely to buy second-hand clothes than men (33% for women vs. 19% for men). 54% of 15-29 year-olds in the EU say they buy second-hand clothes, compared to 42% of 30-64 year old respondents and 28% of people aged 65 and older. Women in the EU are more likely than men to purchase second-hand clothes (48% for women vs. 34% for men).
44% of Belgians, 41% of Dutch people, and 26% of people in Luxembourg consider climate change when searching for a job (EU average: 43%, Benelux average: 42%). This is particularly the case for Belgian 15-29 year-olds: 56% of them take climate change into consideration when job hunting, compared to 41% for people aged 30-64 (15 points lower). This is also the case for Dutch 15-29 year-olds: 51% of young people take climate change into consideration when job hunting, compared to 39% for people aged 30-64 (12 points lower). Although the overall figure for respondents in Luxembourg is 17 points below the EU average of 43%, this remains the case for 15-29 year-olds: 36% of young people in Luxembourg take climate change into consideration when job hunting (which is still 18 points below the EU average of 54% for this age group).
Overall, 39% of Belgians, 40% of Dutch people, and 34% of people in Luxembourg consider climate change when they choose their bank or invest their savings (EU average: 45%, Benelux average: 40%).
EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters said: “Despite some clear generational gaps, people in Benelux are increasingly adapting their mobility and consumption habits in a more sustainable manner to tackle climate change. These shifts in individual behaviour show that people of all ages are willing to make stronger commitments in their daily lives to help mitigate the climate crisis. These intentions were voiced during COP26 and are a clear indicator of support for our efforts to foster the green transition. As the EU climate bank, one of the EIB’s key roles is to finance innovative projects that focus on electric mobility as well as other sustainable mobility solutions that help build a decarbonised future for all.”
Deputy Secretary General of the Benelux Union Frans Weekers said: “The energy and climate transition is a priority of the Luxembourg presidency of the Benelux Union in 2022. The results of the EIB survey make it clear to us that in addition to action plans, we must continue our work on explaining policy choices and related projects. We do so, for example, by organising events on the theme of solar and wind energy with our network of energy experts in the Benelux, and by developing our Benelux climate platform, which we recently launched at COP26. In concrete terms, we are also helping to monitor the sudden floods of last summer and are working tirelessly on the cross-border rollout of electric charging infrastructure.”
Background information
About the EIB Climate Survey
The European Investment Bank has launched the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA, the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 30 000 respondents participated in the survey between 26 August and 22 September 2021, with a representative panel for each of the 30 countries polled.
About the European Investment Bank
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond. The European Investment Bank is active in around 160 countries and is the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects. The EIB Group has recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have also been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.
About BVA
BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.
About the Benelux Union
The Benelux Union is a form of cooperation that transcends the borders between the people of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The goal is to be a region without borders, improving well-being, mobility, security and sustainable development for all. As such, Benelux is an ideal testing ground for driving European integration forward. The Benelux General Secretariat provides this collaboration with impetus and support, acting as its central platform.