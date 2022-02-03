Climate protection versus flying for holidays

60% of Belgians say they consider climate change when choosing their holiday destination, compared to 55% of Dutch people and 56% of Luxembourgish people (EU average: 67%, Benelux average: 57%). This concern is stronger or equal amongst people aged 15-29 (63% of Belgians, 58% of Dutch respondents, 55% of Luxembourgish respondents, EU average for 15-29 year-olds: 69%). However, a majority of people aged 15-29 (56% of Belgians, 57% of Dutch people, 64% of Luxembourgish people) say they will fly for their summer holidays in 2022 (EU average for 15-29 year-olds: 52%). In addition, 27% of young Belgians, 33% of young Dutch people, and 44% of young people in Luxembourg say they will even fly to a faraway destination (EU average for 15-29 year-olds: 27%).

Shopping for clothes, choosing a job, deciding on a bank: how climate considerations affect people’s decisions

43% of Belgians, 37% of Dutch people, and 26% of people in Luxembourg say they buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones (EU average: 42%, Benelux average: 39%). For Belgians, this figure is highest for people aged 15-29 (57% say they already buy second-hand clothes) and decreases with age (43% for people aged 30-64 and 30% for people above 65). Among Dutch people, this practice is particularly popular amongst 15-29 year-olds (46%), while the figure drops 17 points for people older than 65 (29%). In Luxembourg, women are more likely to buy second-hand clothes than men (33% for women vs. 19% for men). 54% of 15-29 year-olds in the EU say they buy second-hand clothes, compared to 42% of 30-64 year old respondents and 28% of people aged 65 and older. Women in the EU are more likely than men to purchase second-hand clothes (48% for women vs. 34% for men).

44% of Belgians, 41% of Dutch people, and 26% of people in Luxembourg consider climate change when searching for a job (EU average: 43%, Benelux average: 42%). This is particularly the case for Belgian 15-29 year-olds: 56% of them take climate change into consideration when job hunting, compared to 41% for people aged 30-64 (15 points lower). This is also the case for Dutch 15-29 year-olds: 51% of young people take climate change into consideration when job hunting, compared to 39% for people aged 30-64 (12 points lower). Although the overall figure for respondents in Luxembourg is 17 points below the EU average of 43%, this remains the case for 15-29 year-olds: 36% of young people in Luxembourg take climate change into consideration when job hunting (which is still 18 points below the EU average of 54% for this age group).

Overall, 39% of Belgians, 40% of Dutch people, and 34% of people in Luxembourg consider climate change when they choose their bank or invest their savings (EU average: 45%, Benelux average: 40%).

EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters said: “Despite some clear generational gaps, people in Benelux are increasingly adapting their mobility and consumption habits in a more sustainable manner to tackle climate change. These shifts in individual behaviour show that people of all ages are willing to make stronger commitments in their daily lives to help mitigate the climate crisis. These intentions were voiced during COP26 and are a clear indicator of support for our efforts to foster the green transition. As the EU climate bank, one of the EIB’s key roles is to finance innovative projects that focus on electric mobility as well as other sustainable mobility solutions that help build a decarbonised future for all.”

Deputy Secretary General of the Benelux Union Frans Weekers said: “The energy and climate transition is a priority of the Luxembourg presidency of the Benelux Union in 2022. The results of the EIB survey make it clear to us that in addition to action plans, we must continue our work on explaining policy choices and related projects. We do so, for example, by organising events on the theme of solar and wind energy with our network of energy experts in the Benelux, and by developing our Benelux climate platform, which we recently launched at COP26. In concrete terms, we are also helping to monitor the sudden floods of last summer and are working tirelessly on the cross-border rollout of electric charging infrastructure.”

Download the Excel spreadsheet with the raw data for all 30 countries surveyed here. Please click here to access an EIB webpage presenting key findings of the EIB Climate Survey IV.

Background information

About the EIB Climate Survey

The European Investment Bank has launched the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA, the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 30 000 respondents participated in the survey between 26 August and 22 September 2021, with a representative panel for each of the 30 countries polled.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond. The European Investment Bank is active in around 160 countries and is the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects. The EIB Group has recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have also been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.

About BVA

BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.

About the Benelux Union

The Benelux Union is a form of cooperation that transcends the borders between the people of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The goal is to be a region without borders, improving well-being, mobility, security and sustainable development for all. As such, Benelux is an ideal testing ground for driving European integration forward. The Benelux General Secretariat provides this collaboration with impetus and support, acting as its central platform.