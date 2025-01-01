Shopping for a new car? Most Europeans say they will opt for hybrid or electric

Hybrid and electric cars more sought after than petrol or diesel cars

When asked about future car purchases, 67% of European car buyers say they will either buy a hybrid or an electric vehicle. This figure is 34 points higher than the percentage of European car buyers who said they would buy a diesel or petrol vehicle (33%). More specifically, 39% would purchase a hybrid vehicle and 28% would opt for an electric vehicle.

In general, European car buyers tend to favour hybrid vehicles (39%), while petrol or diesel vehicles are ranked second (33%) and electric cars come third (28% state they would purchase an electric car). While Chinese car buyers are the most inclined to buy an electric car (44%), Americans would opt first for a hybrid vehicle (38%), followed by a petrol or diesel vehicle (33%), then an electric car (29%).

Within the European Union, car buyers older than 65 are particularly interested in purchasing a hybrid vehicle (47%), while younger respondents (15-29 year-olds) consider a hybrid vehicle to be the least favourable option (31%). Young Europeans say they are slightly more likely to opt for a petrol or diesel vehicle (35%) or an electric car (34%) instead.