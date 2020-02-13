The EIB Group backed social and economic growth in Slovenia with some EUR 250m tripling its investments from the year before; the EIB investments increases more than two times to reach EUR 184m, the EIFs close to 10 times to reach EUR 64.4m;

The European Investment Bank Group investments in Slovenia in 2019 nearly tripled its investments in Slovenia, from last year figures, to reach some EUR 250 million in support of country`s economic and social growth, SMEs, job creation, energy security and energy efficiency and infrastructural development. With EUR 7bn invested in Slovenia since beginning of operations in the country, the EIB is today one of the biggest investors in Slovenia and a key source of affordable, long-term financing for Slovenian economy.

Both parts of the EIB Group – the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF) significantly increased their investments in Slovenia in 2019. The EIB invested EUR 184m (more than two times than in 2018), while the EIF invested some EUR 66m (around ten times as much as in 2018).

The EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova said: “EIB results in Slovenia for 2019 are proof of the EIB’s continued commitment to social and economic development of the country. We have tripled our investments here compared to 2018, and supported almost every key sector of the Slovenian economy - from SMEs to energy and energy efficiency. This would not be possible without our partners in the country as well as our dedicated teams in Luxembourg and Ljubljana. In 2020, we look forward to seizing more opportunities together with our Slovenian partners in sectors such as climate, innovation, energy and transport.”

The EIB supported three projects implemented in the country benefiting Slovenian SMEs, energy and energy efficiency sectors. The EIF had five operations in Slovenia, which supported 840 Slovenian SMEs and mid-caps, sustaining 9,426 jobs. With this latest edition, the total number of supported companies in Slovenia rose to more than 5000 and total number of sustained jobs to 44,000 – nearly 5% of the total number of employed in the country.

The EIF activities in Slovenia leveraged additional investment in the total amount of EUR 1.09bn. Between 2004 and 2018, the EIF alone supported Slovenian economic and social growth with EUR 128 million.

The EIB approves EUR 188 million in EFSI-related projects in 2019

In 2019, the EIB approved EUR 188m worth of projects under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), a EUR 21bn guarantee programme introduced by the Investment Plan for Europe. EFSI-backed EIB activities in Slovenia are expected to mobilize EUR 1.31bn in additional investments.

Last year, the EIF supported Resalta, a leading Slovenian provider of energy efficiency solutions active in Central Europe and the Western Balkans. The company received EUR 6m in a form of new equity capital to develop its energy services and renewable energy solutions.

The EIF also invested EUR 25m in Slovenian ALFI, a private equity fund, stemming from SEGIP, focused on growing and internationally competitive Slovenian SMEs with capital constraints or succession issues.

To our long-standing partner, SID Banka, the EIB provided EUR 150m for financing of smaller projects implemented by the SMEs, MidCaps, municipalities and public enterprises. This investment boosted SID banka’s capacity to offer dedicated products in the area of infrastructure, energy efficiency and environment.

EIB advisory services continue to provide valuable assistance in attracting project financing

The European Investment Bank’s advisory services continued to provide advisory assistance to its counterparts in Slovenia throughout 2019. Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS) completed one project bringing the total number of completed projects to 10 with an underlying investment value of EUR 1.8nb.

The European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) has processed, in total, 33 consultancy requests in the Republic of Slovenia. The Hub is partnership between the EIB and the European Commission under the Investment Plan for Europe, and offers a single point of entry to a comprehensive package of advisory and technical assistance.

Another joint initiative by the EC and the EIB, ELENA, established under the Horizon 2020 programme to provide grants for technical assistance for implementation of energy efficiency, distributed renewable energy and urban transport programmes successfully finished three assignments in Slovenia. Advising the City of Ljubljana, Ministry of Infrastructure and Primorska region of Slovenia, ELENA contributed with more than EUR 4m in technical assistance expected to mobilize EUR 140m for projects improving energy efficiency of public buildings, district heating, street light networks, and offering clean transport options to commuters in Slovenia.

About the EIB in Slovenia:

Total EIB lending commitments in Slovenia since the start of EU`s Bank operations in the country reached EUR 6.99bn. The EIB invested in key sectors of the Slovenian economy, including transport, the environment, energy infrastructure, manufacturing and services. A key component of the EU Bank’s activity in Slovenia is the promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises by increasing their access to long-term financing through local financial institutions. To date, the EU bank supported more than 5000 Slovenian SMEs sustaining more than 44000 jobs in the process.

About the EIF in Slovenia:

Between 2004 and 2018, EIF supported Slovenian economic and social growth with EUR 733 million, invested in more than 5000 SMEs sustaining more than 44000 jobs. In 2019 alone, the EIF invested EUR 66 million to 840 Slovenian SMEs sustaining in process close to 9,500 jobs. To date, the EIF activities in Slovenia leveraged additional investment in the total amount of EUR 1.09bn.