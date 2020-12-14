Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
>@EIB

The EIB President Werner Hoyer and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator, Achim Steiner, had a conversation on the big themes and solutions identified in the recently launched Human Development Report 2020.

For the first time in a relationship spanning 300,000 years, instead of the planet shaping humans, humans are shaping the planet. This is the Anthropocene: the age of humans.

While the devastating effects of COVID-19 have taken the world’s attention, other layered crises, from climate change to rising inequalities, continue to take their toll. The challenges of planetary and societal imbalance are intertwined: they interact in a vicious circle, each making the other worse.

At such an unprecedented moment, what is next for human development?
How do we find a new development path?
A human development path that tackles inequality and empowers people so that people and planet can prosper together?
How can development institutions contribute to this inclusive and just transition?

These are the questions at the heart of the 30th anniversary edition of the Human Development Report (HDR),“The Next Frontier: Human Development and the Anthropocene” , that UNDP and EIB speakers discussed and reflected on.

The event:

Introductory and closing remarks

  • Maria Shaw-Barragan, Director, Global Partners Dept., Operations Directorate, EIB
  • Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Assistant Administrator; Director, Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, UNDP

 

High-level conversation

 

Expert discussion

  • Pedro Conceição, Director of the Human Development Report Office, UNDP
  • Eva Mayerhofer, Lead Environmental & Biodiversity Specialist, Projects Directorate, EIB
  • Moa Westman, Gender Specialist, Projects Directorate, EIB

 

Q&A with the audience

Event moderated by Shirin Wheeler, Principal Media Advisor, EIB; former BBC journalist

In the spotlight

Climate

Taking action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030

Development

We build stability and sustainable growth. We fight climate change. Worldwide.

EIB stories around the world

Discover how our work improves the quality of life across the globe.

23 May 2018

Tackling climate change worldwide - helping in Ecuador

The EIB is serious about tackling climate change: not just in Europe but also worldwide. Recently the EU bank pledged to step up what it spends on climate action in developing countries to 35% by 2020. But it isn’t just about lending more money for big infrastructure projects. Increasingly, the EIB is working on ways to finance climate action projects with a clear positive impact for local people. EIB's Chris Knowles has been to Ecuador to check on two projects where the EIB is working, as a core investor, with an equity based fund called  Eco Enterprises. He found that Runa and Terrafertil can help show us the way.
EC6R3FMBjR0
Climate Climate action Ecuador Latin America and the Caribbean Climate and environment
30 November 2019

Protecting landscapes

Alongside its partners, the EIB is investing in funds that foster the conservation and recovery of our natural habitats, such as the Land Degradation Neutrality Fund or the Althelia Climate Fund. Discover the breathtaking landscapes they are protecting in this video.
YPsv9YrHu0Q
Venture capital & equity Equity funds Venture capital Environment Equity and fund investment Climate Climate and environment
5 June 2018

Jujuy Verde – new horizons for women waste-pickers in Argentina

In Argentina’s Jujuy region, a new project - part of the Province’s Jujuy Verde Initiative - to manage waste sustainably and cut down greenhouse gases will bring new economic opportunities for women.
d-btxsYT9hI
Care economy Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Circular economy Argentina Latin America and the Caribbean Climate Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure

