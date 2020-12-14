The EIB President Werner Hoyer and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator, Achim Steiner, had a conversation on the big themes and solutions identified in the recently launched Human Development Report 2020.

For the first time in a relationship spanning 300,000 years, instead of the planet shaping humans, humans are shaping the planet. This is the Anthropocene: the age of humans.

While the devastating effects of COVID-19 have taken the world’s attention, other layered crises, from climate change to rising inequalities, continue to take their toll. The challenges of planetary and societal imbalance are intertwined: they interact in a vicious circle, each making the other worse.

At such an unprecedented moment, what is next for human development?

How do we find a new development path?

A human development path that tackles inequality and empowers people so that people and planet can prosper together?

How can development institutions contribute to this inclusive and just transition?

These are the questions at the heart of the 30th anniversary edition of the Human Development Report (HDR),“The Next Frontier: Human Development and the Anthropocene” , that UNDP and EIB speakers discussed and reflected on.

The event:

Introductory and closing remarks

Maria Shaw-Barragan , Director, Global Partners Dept., Operations Directorate, EIB

, Director, Global Partners Dept., Operations Directorate, EIB Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Assistant Administrator; Director, Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, UNDP

High-level conversation

Expert discussion

Pedro Conceição , Director of the Human Development Report Office, UNDP

, Director of the Human Development Report Office, UNDP Eva Mayerhofer , Lead Environmental & Biodiversity Specialist, Projects Directorate, EIB

, Lead Environmental & Biodiversity Specialist, Projects Directorate, EIB Moa Westman, Gender Specialist, Projects Directorate, EIB

Q&A with the audience

Event moderated by Shirin Wheeler, Principal Media Advisor, EIB; former BBC journalist