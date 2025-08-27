The European Investment Bank (EIB) is committed to the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy, which connects countries and regions around the world by encouraging public and private investment in projects that are good for people and planet. Since 2022, we have mobilised €34 billion for operations that are in line with Global Gateway's objectives, from climate action to healthcare and education. EIB Global, our development arm, is on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to raise by 2027.

As one of Global Gateway’s leading partners, an EIB delegation led by President Werner Hoyer attended the Global Gateway Forum. We reaffirmed during the forum our commitment to continue to deliver with the signature of a number of new agreements for projects around the world. President Hoyer also took part in a panel discussion on “The green energy transition and green hydrogen” on 25 October. The event examined Global Gateway’s progress in these two areas in countries in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Namibia and Chile.