The European Investment Bank (EIB) is committed to the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy, which connects countries and regions around the world by encouraging public and private investment in projects that are good for people and planet. Since 2022, we have mobilised €34 billion for operations that are in line with Global Gateway's objectives, from climate action to healthcare and education. EIB Global, our development arm, is on track to facilitate at least a third of the €300 billion of investment that Global Gateway aims to raise by 2027.

As one of Global Gateway’s leading partners, an EIB delegation led by President Werner Hoyer attended the Global Gateway Forum. We reaffirmed during the forum our commitment to continue to deliver with the signature of a number of new agreements for projects around the world. President Hoyer also took part in a panel discussion on “The green energy transition and green hydrogen” on 25 October. The event examined Global Gateway’s progress in these two areas in countries in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Namibia and Chile.

Forum highlights

A greener Bangladesh
The €395 million agreement will support the EIB and EU's first green energy projects in Bangladesh.
Boosting global health
EU's additional funding provides a significant boost for healthcare capacities worldwide and for making health innovations more accessible in six African countries.
Boosting Mediterranean connectivity
A €40 million investment grant will boost connectivity between the EU and North Africa through the Medusa submarine cable system.
Improving road safety in Georgia
We are supporting the improvement of road safety in Georgia along the country’s East-West highway.
Improving education in Armenia
The financial package will encompass the construction of education and teacher training centres in southern Armenia
Upgrading Moldova’s railways
A €12 million investment grant will be used to rehabilitate and modernize two sections of railway line.
A fair energy transition in Vietnam
The EIB and Vietnam sign a memorandum of understanding to establish a Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Our activities

 

EIB Global

The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

 

Climate and environmental sustainability

Society is living through a climate and environmental emergency. We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

 

Sustainable energy and natural resources

We invest in projects that protect our natural resources and biodiversity, particularly in the areas of sustainable energy, agriculture, water and waste management.

 

Innovation

Innovation is the beating heart of human progress. We are committed to breaking down investment barriers and helping the EU to take lead in the next wave of innovation.

 

Education and training

We invest in education and training projects that empower people by helping them to develop new knowledge and skills.

 

Health

We support healthcare projects that aim to ensure universal access to high-quality and affordable services.

