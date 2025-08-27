Recently, our world has been hit with crisis after crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have resulted in a high human toll and impacted global energy and food security. But we must not lose sight of the challenges related to climate change adaptation and mitigation.
We are in the “code red” for humanity. We need to act – now. Following the stark warnings of the scientific community over the past years, the latest IPCC report on Mitigation of Climate Change underlines, with unprecedented urgency, the importance of our actions in the next few years. Countries, cities, businesses and financial institutions have a critical role to play.
This conference focused on the investments needed to attain net zero emissions and the EU’s global leadership in mobilising the necessary climate finance.
Speakers included Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt Rania al-Mashat, EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, Director of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute Alexander Stubb, CEO & General Manager at Enel Francesco Starace, and Chairman & CEO of Liebreich Associates Michael Liebreich.
The discussions explored the best practices in the areas of energy transition and innovation, which are critical for addressing the challenges associated with climate change. The conference featured a special session on the upcoming COP27 in Egypt and explored the role of various stakeholders in making the conference a success. Find out more in our Media advisory.
The conference was organised in the framework of the EIB Climate Chair at the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute.
Replay the livestream
14:00-14:10 - Opening remarks
Opening remarks of the conference by:
- Chris Hurst, Director General of Projects Directorate, EIB
- Alexander Stubb, Director of the School of Transnational Governance, EUI
14:10-15:25 - Fostering the energy transition
Energy sector decarbonisation remains a critical component of alignment with the decarbonisation goals of Paris Agreement. This has become even more urgent, given the destabilisation of the fossil energy markets following the war in Ukraine. Yet there are multiple challenges, ranging from political and social pressures to energy system requirements, and include the need to manage intermittency and expand off grid solutions for energy access.
The purpose of the session was to discuss practical ways of fostering sustainable energy while ensuring a just transition, both inside the EU and globally.
Keynote speaker: Francesco Starace, CEO & General Manager at Enel
Panel:
- Manuel Baritaud, Senior Economist, EIB
- Diala Hawila, Programme Officer, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)
- Walburga Hemetsberger, Chief Executive Officer, Solar Power Europe
- Ruud Kempener, Policy Officer, Directorate-General for Energy, European Commission
Moderator: Jos Delbeke, EIB Climate Chair, European University Institute
15:40-16:55 - Innovation for net zero by 2050
New technologies will determine the success of this make-or-break decade for climate change. The IEA Net Zero by 2050 report has stated that almost half of the emission reductions in 2050 in its 1.5°C scenario come from technologies that are known but not yet mature. This session took stock of where we stand in terms of low-carbon technologies development. It also discussed innovation financing strategies to speed up the deployment of green technologies across different sectors, including green hydrogen.
Keynote speaker: Michael Liebreich, Chairman and CEO of Liebreich Associates
Panel:
- Cindy Daniel, Head of Benelux Benelux Equity Investments, Lower Mid-Market, EIF
- Elina Kamenitzer, Director of Operations Support & Climate, EIB
- Thierry Lepercq, Hydeal España
- Gerard Reid, Alexa Capital
Moderator: Mark Mawhinney, Head of Sustainable and Digital Industries Division, EIB
17:10- 18:25 - Sustainable finance on the way to COP27
The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) represents a pivotal moment for international climate negotiations, with issues like sustainable finance coming to the forefront. This session provided insights into the key themes of COP27 and discussed how financiers, businesses, policy-makers and scientists can come together to make the best possible contributions and ensure COP27 is a success.
High-level conversation:
- H.E. Rania al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt
- Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President, EIB
Panel:
- Martin Ewald, Lead Portfolio Manager, Allianz Global Investors
- Sonia Dunlop, Programme Leader of Public Banks, E3G
- Stephen O’Driscoll, Head of Environmental, Climate and Social Policy, EIB
- Eric Usher, Head of UNEP Finance Initiative
Moderator: Shirin Wheeler, Principal Advisor, International Media, EIB
18:25-18:35 - Concluding remarks
EIB Climate Chair Jos Delbeke of the European University Institute delivered the concluding remarks of the conference
Find out more on our activities
Climate and environmental sustainability
Taking action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030.
Energy
Find out how we support the rapid transformation of our energy production to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.