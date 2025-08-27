Recently, our world has been hit with crisis after crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have resulted in a high human toll and impacted global energy and food security. But we must not lose sight of the challenges related to climate change adaptation and mitigation.

We are in the “code red” for humanity. We need to act – now. Following the stark warnings of the scientific community over the past years, the latest IPCC report on Mitigation of Climate Change underlines, with unprecedented urgency, the importance of our actions in the next few years. Countries, cities, businesses and financial institutions have a critical role to play.

This conference focused on the investments needed to attain net zero emissions and the EU’s global leadership in mobilising the necessary climate finance.

Speakers included Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt Rania al-Mashat, EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, Director of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute Alexander Stubb, CEO & General Manager at Enel Francesco Starace, and Chairman & CEO of Liebreich Associates Michael Liebreich.

The discussions explored the best practices in the areas of energy transition and innovation, which are critical for addressing the challenges associated with climate change. The conference featured a special session on the upcoming COP27 in Egypt and explored the role of various stakeholders in making the conference a success. Find out more in our Media advisory.

The conference was organised in the framework of the EIB Climate Chair at the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute.

Highlights of the conference

Replay the livestream