The EIB Group at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025

Location: Rome , it

We attended the fourth annual Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), a two-day event dedicated to the country's swift recovery and long-term reconstruction. We joined governments, international organisations, financial institutions, businesses and civil society in announcing new financing to strengthen Ukraine's resilience. We have stood with Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022 and have provided €3 billion to meet its most urgent needs, €2.3 billion of which has already been disbursed.

IN FOCUS

Our support for Ukraine's recovery

More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and our commitment to its recovery is unwavering. From investing in small businesses to building better schools, here is how we support Ukraine.

URC2025 highlights

Follow our announcements, publications and panel discussions.

    ‘We are building a strong basis for recovery’

    Watch Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank Group, in conversation at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025.

    10 July 2025

    EU expands support for Ukraine with new financing of almost €600 million for energy, transport and business resilience

    The European Union is stepping up economic support for Ukraine with almost €600 million in fresh financing for energy systems, transport networks and a range of businesses in the country. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the European Commission announced the new EU funding package at a “Ukraine Recovery Conference” today in Rome. Most of the financing takes the form of EIB loans, which are backed by EU guarantees.

    Solidarity with Ukraine Transport Energy efficiency Management committee Nadia Calviño Teresa Czerwińska Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Social infrastructure Energy
  • 11 July 2025

    Ukraine to rebuild infrastructure with support from Ukraine FIRST initiative

    Ukraine will receive extra European support for reconstruction through a new initiative to accelerate large-scale infrastructure projects in the country. The programme, called Ukraine FIRST, aims to ensure that projects receive funding and move ahead quickly.

    Solidarity with Ukraine Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
  • 10 July 2025

    EU Member States join programme supporting EU exports to Ukraine

    InvestEU’s Ukraine Export Credit Pilot is backed by the European Investment Fund and aims to support exports to Ukraine.

    Solidarity with Ukraine InvestEU Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood European Union EU enlargement countries Global development

We stand with Ukraine

A selection of our latest news and stories on Ukraine.

Preschool reopens in Ukraine after major renovations
Zhytomyr hospital welcomes new surgical unit
‘All of us are helping each other’
Improved emergency services in Odesa
Safeguarding Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Business in a bomb shelter
Explore our support  

