The EIB Group at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025

We attended the fourth annual Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), a two-day event dedicated to the country's swift recovery and long-term reconstruction. We joined governments, international organisations, financial institutions, businesses and civil society in announcing new financing to strengthen Ukraine's resilience. We have stood with Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022 and have provided €3 billion to meet its most urgent needs, €2.3 billion of which has already been disbursed.
IN FOCUS
Our support for Ukraine's recovery
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and our commitment to its recovery is unwavering. From investing in small businesses to building better schools, here is how we support Ukraine.
URC2025 highlights
Follow our announcements, publications and panel discussions.
-
‘We are building a strong basis for recovery’
Watch Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank Group, in conversation at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025.
-
EU expands support for Ukraine with new financing of almost €600 million for energy, transport and business resilience
The European Union is stepping up economic support for Ukraine with almost €600 million in fresh financing for energy systems, transport networks and a range of businesses in the country. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the European Commission announced the new EU funding package at a “Ukraine Recovery Conference” today in Rome. Most of the financing takes the form of EIB loans, which are backed by EU guarantees.
-
Ukraine to rebuild infrastructure with support from Ukraine FIRST initiative
Ukraine will receive extra European support for reconstruction through a new initiative to accelerate large-scale infrastructure projects in the country. The programme, called Ukraine FIRST, aims to ensure that projects receive funding and move ahead quickly.
-
EU Member States join programme supporting EU exports to Ukraine
InvestEU’s Ukraine Export Credit Pilot is backed by the European Investment Fund and aims to support exports to Ukraine.
We stand with Ukraine
A selection of our latest news and stories on Ukraine.