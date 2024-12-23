Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB provides €86 million to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure from Russian attacks

23 December 2024
EIB
  • The EIB is helping Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national electricity transmission system operator, to build protective anti-drone shelters to safeguard critical power substations.
  • The funding aims to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy system amidst ongoing military aggression.
  • This European Union-backed investment is part of the Ukraine Energy Rescue Plan, adopted by the EIB as an urgent initiative to support Ukraine’s energy sector.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has directed €86 million, backed by EU guarantees, to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national electricity transmission system operator, to support the physical protection of Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure. This funding – provided under the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response Package developed in cooperation with the European Commission – marks one of the first measure of the Ukraine Energy Rescue Plan adopted by the Bank in October 2024 to address the extensive damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure caused by Russia’s ongoing war.

The funds will support the construction of protective anti-drone structures for electricity transmission equipment, strengthening its resilience against military attacks and ensuring the safety and functionality of Ukraine’s energy transmission infrastructure during wartime. This investment will enable Ukrenergo to enhance the stability and reliability of energy transmission across Ukrainian regions.

This initiative is of vital importance for Ukrainian society, as Russia continues its targeted attacks on energy infrastructure in an effort to deprive civilians and businesses of essential power. By protecting the energy system, this funding ensures a more stable energy supply, helping to sustain daily life and economic activity across the country.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is in charge of the Bank's operations in Ukraine, said: “This €86 million investment is an important step in fortifying Ukraine’s energy infrastructure against ongoing military aggression. By supporting Ukrenergo in constructing protective anti-drone shelters, we aim to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of electricity across the country, meeting the needs of both civilians and businesses. The EIB remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine’s resilience, working alongside our EU partners to rebuild and advance critical infrastructure, especially in the energy sector, which is essential for sustaining daily life, economic stability, and the recovery of Ukraine.”

European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification Valdis Dombrovskis said: “This €86 million EU-guaranteed EIB loan comes at a vital time as the people of Ukraine face their third winter since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. This financing will support improvements to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure which has been the target of relentless attacks from the Russian war machine. Such investments are crucial to protect Ukrainian citizens from harsh winter conditions and enable the country to continue its fight for survival. This transaction is yet another demonstration of how the EU remains committed to standing with Ukraine and its people.”

Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko said: “Ukraine’s energy infrastructure remains one of the primary targets of Russian aggression and terror. The enemy has already launched over 1,000 missiles and daily directs hundreds of drones at our power plants, substations, and power transmission lines. Thanks to international support, particularly funding from the European Investment Bank and the European Commission, we are strengthening our ability to counter these challenges. Protecting critical energy facilities is not just about physical security. It is about energy independence, resilience, and Ukraine's future”.

Acting Chairman of the Management Board of NPC Ukrenergo Oleksii Brekht said: “We are sincerely grateful to our partners for their continued support. Amid Russian attacks on the energy system, protecting the key equipment of our substations is critically important. The effectiveness of already implemented projects was demonstrated, particularly during the recent massive missile and drone strikes in November and December. Construction work on protective structures is ongoing. The more substations we manage to protect, the more resilient Ukraine’s energy system will become, and the lower the risk of forced outages for consumers.”

Background information

 The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB Global is the EIB Group's specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of the Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027, around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. With Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

Contact

Olga Sushytska

Press Office

Reference

2024-529-EN

Share

Related tags

  • solidarity with Ukraine
  • management committee
  • Teresa Czerwińska
Show more Show less

More press releases
12 October 2022

Another €550 million from the EIB Group supported by an EU guarantee reaches Ukraine for immediate assistance

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union's bank, has this week disbursed the remaining €550 million of its €1.05 billion in immediate assistance to Ukraine. The first tranches (€500 million) were paid out on 14 September. This €1.05 billion of immediate assistance is part of the €1.59 billion package of the Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response. The remaining €540 million will be used for resuming implementation of existing EIB-financed projects in Ukraine, as they progress, excluding areas of active hostilities and territories not controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Institutional Solidarity with Ukraine Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries
13 June 2023

New EU contribution for EIB’s Ukraine support package to enable new lending of €100 million

The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed to make available an EU guarantee enabling the EIB to provide €100 million of new loans to Ukraine for fast recovery, such as for municipal or energy infrastructure repairs. This EU guarantee is one of the elements of the EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative that the EIB approved in March 2023 and which also includes the EU4Ukraine Fund and a €100 million technical assistance and advisory package from the EIB’s own funds.

Institutional Solidarity with Ukraine EU for Ukraine Management committee Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development
1 August 2025

Latvia to get solar-power boost as energy company Sunly receives almost €85 million international financing

Latvia is set to get more clean energy as a result of almost € 85 million in international financing for renewable-electricity provider Sunly. Estonia-based Sunly will use the loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and SEB to build four solar parks in Latvia with total capacity of 329 megawatts (MW) – enough to meet the annual electricity consumption of up to 180,000 households.