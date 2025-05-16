Ukraine: New surgical unit opens in Zhytomyr hospital under EU-backed recovery programme

EIB

A surgical unit at Pavlusenko Hospital in Zhytomyr has been rebuilt to serve nearly two million residents in the oblast.

It is now equipped with modern medical systems and upgraded infrastructure, doubling the hospital’s capacity to treat patients.

The project to rebuild the surgical unit was implemented under the EIB’s Ukraine Recovery Programme, which supports local communities across the country by helping to restore essential social infrastructure.

A surgical unit at V.P. Pavlusenko Hospital No.2 in Zhytomyr opened today following a comprehensive reconstruction project supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB). As an important healthcare provider in the region, the hospital plays a vital role in delivering specialised surgical care to residents of Zhytomyr and to internally displaced people now living in the oblast. Thanks to EU support, over 6 000 patients will now benefit from timely, high-quality treatment every year in an improved and more efficient setting.

The reconstruction project involved upgrading the surgical unit’s internal infrastructure, creating a safer and more functional space for surgical care. The work covered essential systems, such as heating, ventilation and cooling systems, internal water supply and wastewater systems, electrical equipment and lighting, medical gas supply, the fire alarm and wired internet network – all critical for the smooth operation of a medical facility. The surgical unit also received essential medical support systems, including a vacuum station, a compressor unit and a modular chiller, along with new hospital furniture to equip the facility for daily use.

The total investment of €511 000 was provided under the Ukraine Recovery Programme – a joint initiative of the European Union and its bank, the EIB, implemented in partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, the Ministry of Finance and the local authorities of Zhytomyr Oblast and the city of Zhytomyr. Technical assistance for the programme was provided by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine.

In total, 13 projects under EIB-financed recovery programmes – with a total value of nearly €20 million – have either been completed or are in progress in Zhytomyr Oblast. These include projects to rehabilitate healthcare and education facilities and an administrative building, as well as key water and sanitation infrastructure – all essential to maintain public services and improve living conditions amid the ongoing war.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “I am pleased to see another reconstructed facility delivered quickly and according to the highest standards – this time, the surgical unit at Zhytomyr Hospital. Through our recovery programmes, the EIB is helping to rebuild vital social infrastructure across Ukraine – hospitals, schools, kindergartens, social housing and water facilities – ensuring that all communities have access to quality services and dignified living conditions.”

Rémi Duflot, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said: “In the face of ongoing destruction and daily attacks by Russia, the European Union stands steadfast in its commitment to help Ukraine rebuild itself. Each completed project – such as this surgical unit at Zhytomyr Hospital No. 2 – is a powerful symbol of solidarity and cooperation. These efforts are not only about restoring what has been lost, but also about rebuilding a stronger, better future for Ukraine. We are proud to be working alongside the European Investment Bank, the local community, and UNDP to help enhance healthcare services for all.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba said: “The restoration of access to social and healthcare services remains a strategic priority for the Ministry. These efforts are fundamental to the sustainable recovery of communities and to the support of internally displaced persons. We deeply thank the European Union and the European Investment Bank for their continued support in restoring critical social infrastructure, particularly in the healthcare sector. Your contribution plays an essential role in enhancing Ukraine’s resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.”

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko said: “The EU’s support for Ukraine is not only about emergency aid, it’s about investing in the infrastructure that keeps society functioning and enables economic recovery. Rebuilding facilities like this surgical unit in Zhytomyr helps restore essential services, strengthen resilience, and lay the groundwork for sustainable growth.”

Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko said: “The upgraded surgical unit strengthens our region’s healthcare system, bringing modern, high-quality care closer to thousands of residents. Despite the war, the hospital team and local contractors worked tirelessly to finish the project on time. Their dedication shows how committed Ukrainians are to moving forward, even under fire. It’s one of 13 projects supported by the EIB in Zhytomyr Oblast, and we are sincerely grateful to the European Union for its support.”

First Deputy Mayor of Zhytomyr Svitlana Olshanska said: “The major reconstruction of the surgical unit at V.P. Pavlusenko Hospital No.2 was urgently needed, it has turned it into a modern, fully equipped space where patients can receive high-quality care in safe and comfortable conditions. This is a vital improvement for our city, and we are continuing this progress with the ongoing capital repairs of the hospital’s emergency department, also supported by the EIB.”

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers said: “UNDP is proud to support Ukrainian communities on the ground by helping turn recovery plans into reality. Thanks to EIB financing and national leadership, we are ensuring that EU-backed projects like this surgical unit in Zhytomyr deliver real impact where it’s needed most.”

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

The EIB Group has supported Ukraine’s resilience, economy and recovery efforts since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with €2.2 billion already disbursed since 2022. The EIB continues to focus on securing Ukraine’s energy supply, restoring damaged infrastructure and maintaining essential public services across the country. Under a guarantee agreement signed with the European Commission, the EIB is set to invest at least €2 billion more in urgent recovery and reconstruction. This funding is part of the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027 and is fully aligned with the priorities of the Ukrainian government.

EIB recovery programmes in Ukraine

The war has inflicted severe damage on Ukraine's healthcare system. According to the Fourth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4), the health sector has suffered substantial losses since February 2022. Direct damage to healthcare facilities is a major concern, with RDNA4 finding that 1 603 facilities (16.2%) have been destroyed or damaged. The war has also disrupted access to care and strained resources, putting immense pressure on medical personnel. The reconstruction of the surgical unit in Zhytomyr is a critical part of the effort to rebuild and strengthen healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that residents can receive necessary medical care amidst these challenges.

The reconstruction of the surgical unit at V.P. Pavlusenko Hospital No. 2 in Zhytomyr was carried out under the Ukraine Recovery Programme, one of three recovery programmes supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB). As of May 2025, the EIB has provided €740 million across these programmes to support Ukraine’s recovery. The funding helps the government to restore essential services in communities across the country – including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating and water systems. These EIB-backed programmes are further supported by €15 million in EU grants to facilitate implementation. The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, coordinates and oversees programme implementation, while local authorities and self-governments are responsible for managing recovery sub-projects. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine provides technical assistance to local communities, supporting project implementation and ensuring independent monitoring for transparency and accountability. More information about the programmes is available here.