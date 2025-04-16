Ukraine: Odesa Oblast improves emergency services with safety centre expansion, thanks to EU bank support

EIB

A new building has opened at the Citizen Safety Centre in Avangard, Odesa Oblast, expanding emergency services for over 36 000 residents in the settlement and neighbouring communities.

Equipped to handle wartime challenges, the new facility will strengthen rescue operations, allow for on-site staff training, and provide shelter for civilians and emergency teams during air raids.

The facility’s construction was supported through the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, which helps rebuild essential social infrastructure in Ukrainian communities.

A second building has been added to the Citizen Safety Centre in Avangard, Odesa Oblast, increasing the emergency response capacity in a region regularly targeted by Russian shelling and located on key transport routes. The centre plays a vital role in firefighting, emergency response and public awareness – not only for Avangard, but for other nearby communities as well. Supported by the European Union and its financial arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB), this new building significantly increases the centre’s ability to respond to emergencies and support local residents.

The new building will improve emergency response times by enabling faster deployment of rescue teams and equipment, thanks to indoor storage, better administrative space and increased operational capacity. It will also be a safe shelter for staff and residents during air raids, and offer social support services, including basic humanitarian assistance and information for internally displaced persons. The building features modern training facilities to support the skills development and operational readiness of emergency personnel.

The expansion project has a total investment value of €484 000, and comes under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, a joint initiative of the European Union and its bank, EIB. The programme is being implemented in partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories and Ministry of Finance, Odesa Oblast Military Administration and Avangard Village Council, with technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine.

In Odesa Oblast alone, 28 projects under EIB-backed recovery programmes are ongoing or complete, with a total investment value of €48.7 million. These include the reconstruction of 15 educational institutions, seven medical facilities, three administrative buildings, two sewage treatment facilities and a heating plant – all of which will improve services and lead to better quality of life for local residents and displaced communities.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said, “This new facility at the Citizen Safety Centre in Avangard is a meaningful investment in the safety and resilience of Odesa Oblast. Supporting infrastructure like this is exactly what the EIB, as the bank of the European Union, is here for: to help Ukrainian communities stay strong, respond quickly and move forward with recovery.”

Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Rémi Duflot said, “Today’s opening of the expanded and refurbished Citizen Safety Centre in Avangard marks an important step towards strengthening local resilience and emergency response services in Odesa Oblast. Together with the EIB, we are continuing to restore essential social infrastructure across Ukraine to help communities recover in the face of Russia’s brutal aggression.”

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba said, “Each new facility opened under the EIB’s recovery programmes, like today’s Citizen Safety Centre in Avangard, makes our communities stronger, more prepared and better equipped with modern solutions. Thanks to EU support, we are not only responding to today’s challenges, but also building the foundations for the longer-term recovery, development and resilience of Ukraine.”

Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper said, “The expansion of the Citizen Safety Centre in Avangard is part of a broader effort to strengthen essential services and improve the daily lives of people across Odesa Oblast. With support from the EU and the EIB, 28 recovery projects are already making a real difference – from schools and hospitals to heating and water infrastructure. These investments help our communities stay resilient and move forward despite the war.”

Head of Avangard Village Council Serhii Khrustovskyy said, “This centre stands for protection and rapid response – exactly what Odesa Oblast needs under the constant threat. I’m proud that the Avangard community is setting an example of how, with the right support, local leadership can deliver real impact.”

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers said, “Ukraine’s recovery is already underway, and we at UNDP are proud to support it through the EIB’s recovery programmes. Together, we are delivering tangible results to communities like Avangard, which can now better serve and support their residents – even under the most challenging conditions.”

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

The EIB Group has supported Ukraine’s resilience, economy and recovery efforts since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with €2.2 billion already disbursed since 2022. The Bank continues to focus on securing Ukraine’s energy supply, restoring damaged infrastructure and maintaining essential public services across the country. Under a guarantee agreement signed with the European Commission, the EIB is set to invest at least €2 billion more in urgent recovery and reconstruction. This funding is part of the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027 and is fully aligned with the priorities of the Ukrainian government.

EIB recovery programmes in Ukraine

Construction of the second building of the Citizen Safety Centre in Avangard, Odesa Oblast was carried out under the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme, a €200 million multisectoral framework loan from the EIB. The Bank finances three recovery programmes in all, totalling €640 million, which are provided as framework loans to the government of Ukraine. Through these programmes, Ukrainian communities gain access to financial resources to restore essential social infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, and heating and water systems. These EIB-backed programmes are further supported by €15 million in EU grants to facilitate implementation. The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, coordinates and oversees the programme implementation, while local government bodies are responsible for managing recovery sub-projects. The UNDP in Ukraine provides technical assistance to local communities, supporting project implementation and ensuring independent monitoring for transparency and accountability. More information about these programmes is available here.