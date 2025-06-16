Ukrainian preschool with children from displaced families reopens after EU-backed renovation

EIB

“Berizka preschool in Ukrainian village of Ulaniv southwest of Kyiv reopens after major renovation supported by EU.

Renovation financed through EIB’s Ukraine Recovery Programme to restore critical social infrastructure in Ukrainian communities.

The “Berizka” preschool in the Ukrainian village of Ulaniv reopened after a major upgrade supported by the European Union lending arm – the European Investment Bank (EIB). The €420,000 renovation highlights the EU’s commitment to restoring social infrastructure in Ukraine.

Berizka, serves more than 110 children aged two to six, including many children from internally displaced families. It is one of 100 educational institutions across Ukraine being renovated with support of the EIB. The building is now equipped with full thermal insulation and energy-efficient windows and doors – upgrades that are especially important amid Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, by reducing electricity consumption and utility costs.

The preschool also has a new metal roof, renovated porches and two ramps that ensure easier entry for people, including children and parents with limited mobility. It offers an environment, where children and their families can feel a sense of normalcy and stability despite the war.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who oversees the Bank's operations in Ukraine said: “The renovated preschool shows how the EIB supports Ukraine’s long-term recovery: we invest in resilient, energy-efficient infrastructure that strengthens local communities and ensures continuity of vital services for people.”

The renovation took place between May 2024 and June 2025 under the “Ukraine Early Recovery Programme” – a joint EU-EIB initiative implemented in cooperation with the Ukrainian Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories and Ministry of Finance as well as the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration and the Ulaniv Village, with technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

This is one of seven EIB-backed recovery projects in Vinnytsia region, with a combined investment value of €7.6 million. These projects include the reconstruction of four schools, two water and wastewater facilities and one community and administrative services center. In 2024 alone, three projects were completed, including two schools in Stryzhavka and a sewer system in Zhmerynka.

Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine Stefan Schleuning said: “Berizka preschool in Vinnytsia Oblast is a powerful example of how EU support, channelled through the EIB’s recovery programmes, is already making a tangible difference. Together with Ukraine, we are restoring essential services, strengthening communities, and building for the future of the next generation.”

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba said: “Restoring access to education is a shared priority with our European partners. Together, we’re rebuilding social infrastructure and introducing modern energy-efficient solutions that make communities more resilient.”

First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna said: “This preschool is the fourth EU- and EIB-supported recovery project completed in our region over the past two years. These results are possible thanks to the strength and dedication of local workers, who continue delivering essential services despite the war.”

Head of Ulaniv Village Council Oleksandr Hotsulyak said: “For our village, this preschool is essential. Thanks to support from the EU and the EIB, over 110 children, including those from displaced families — now have a modern, comfortable space to learn and grow. Investing in early childhood education lays the foundation for children's resilience, recovery, and long-term development.”

UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers said: “By connecting Ukrainian communities with EIB financing mechanisms, UNDP helps ensure that recovery efforts are truly community-led, with local leaders determining how EU support can best serve their reconstruction priorities.”

Background information

The EIB in Ukraine

The EIB Group has supported Ukraine’s economy since day one of the Russian invasion, providing €3 billion in financing to date, with €2.3 billion already disbursed. The EIB continues to focus on securing Ukraine’s energy supply, restoring damaged infrastructure and maintaining essential public services across the country. Under a guarantee agreement signed with the European Commission, the EIB is set to invest at least €2 billion more in urgent recovery and reconstruction. This funding is part of the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027 and is fully aligned with the priorities of the Ukrainian government.

EIB recovery programmes in Ukraine

The reconstruction of the preschool in Ulaniv village was carried out under the Ukraine Recovery Programme, one of three recovery programmes supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB). As of June 2025, the EIB has provided €740 million across these programmes to support Ukraine’s recovery. The funding helps the government to restore essential services in communities across the country – including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, housing, heating and water systems. These EIB-backed programmes are further supported by €15 million in EU grants to facilitate implementation. The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, coordinates and oversees programme implementation, while local authorities and self-governments are responsible for managing recovery sub-projects. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine provides technical assistance to local communities, supporting project implementation and ensuring independent monitoring for transparency and accountability. More information about the programmes is available here.