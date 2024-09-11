Ukraine: Two renovated schools in Vinnytsia Oblast open for new school year with EU bank support

EIB

Over 700 students and 100 staff in Stryzhavka and Miziakivski-Khutory, Vinnytsia Oblast, Ukraine, are beginning the new school year in upgraded, energy-efficient schools.

These upgrades will reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 30%, decrease heat energy consumption by 15% annually, and extend the schools’ lifespan, improving comfort for both learning and working.

Funded through the Ukraine Recovery Programme, these renovations are part of a €340 million EIB loan aiming to restore social infrastructure in Ukrainian communities.

Two schools in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia Oblast – the Lyceum №2 in Stryzhavka village and Miziakivsko-Khutirskyi Lyceum in Miziakivski-Khutory village – have reopened after significant renovations, just in time for the new school year. The two schools have been equipped with energy-efficient technologies, including upgraded wall and roof insulation and new energy-efficient windows and doors, which are key against a backdrop of energy shortages caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The improvements are set to provide safer and more comfortable learning and working environments while also reducing heating costs and carbon emissions.

The school renovation projects in the villages of Stryzhavka and Miziakivski-Khutory, costing €380 000 and €205 000 respectively, were carried out under the Ukraine Recovery Programme, a joint initiative of the European Union and its bank, the European Investment Bank (EIB), aiming to help Ukrainian municipalities to rebuild social infrastructure. This programme is being implemented in partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, the Ministry of Finance, and local authorities – in this case, the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration – with technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine.

To date, seven recovery projects are currently in progress in Vinnytsia Oblast under two EIB programmes – the Ukraine Early Recovery Programme and the Ukraine Recovery Programme. These projects encompass four schools, two critical pieces of infrastructure, and one public building with two sub-projects already completed and others at various stages of construction. The follow-up programme (Ukraine Recovery III) is expected to be announced soon on the website of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, and communities will be able to submit applications for small-scale reconstruction projects in the education, health, heating, public housing, water and wastewater sectors.

First Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development Vasyl Shkurakov said: “A crucial aspect of restoring a dignified life for Ukrainians, even amidst the ongoing war, is providing modern and safe educational facilities. With the support of our European partners under the EIB’s recovery programmes, we are seeing tangible results: today marks the opening of two rebuilt schools in Vinnytsia Oblast, providing over 700 students with the opportunity to continue their education. Many more projects are underway across Ukraine, further advancing our recovery efforts.”

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko said: “The restoration of Ukraine’s infrastructure is not just about rebuilding what was lost – it’s about investing in our future and ensuring the resilience of our communities. Through the EIB recovery programmes and ongoing support of the European Union, we are directing critical resources towards projects that make a real difference, like the reopening of these two schools in Vinnytsia Oblast. We are committed to efficiently managing the funds provided to support similar initiatives across the country.”

First Deputy Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna said: “Within the region, we are talking not only about updating the appearance of two general secondary education institutions, but primarily about expanding the network of accessible schools, creating a new inclusive educational space, and improving the material and technical base.”

Head of Vinnytsia Regional Council Vyacheslav Sokolovyi said: “These important projects make it possible to ensure a continuous educational process. Insulation and thermal modernisation mean not only energy independence and comfortable conditions, but also significant cost savings that can be used to improve learning conditions.”

Head of Stryzhavka Village Council Mykhailo Demchenko said: “Thanks to the financial and technical assistance of our European partners, we are able to implement the principle of building back better.”

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the Bank’s operations in Ukraine, said: “Against the backdrop of the shocking daily reports of destruction in Ukrainian cities, the reopening of these schools in Vinnytsia Oblast stands as a powerful symbol of the resilience and determination of Ukrainians, who continue their important work. As the EU bank, the European Investment Bank is committed to supporting Ukraine’s recovery across all critical infrastructure, from education to energy and transport. Our goal is to help rebuild a stronger, more resilient Ukraine and to contribute to the investments needed on its path to EU accession.”

Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine Stefan Schleuning said: “The European Union stands firmly with Ukraine. By reconstructing schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure, we are contributing to a brighter, more resilient future for Ukraine’s children and the communities they live in. The two renovated lyceums we are inaugurating today are another testament of our joint work in support of Ukraine’s recovery.”

UNDP Resident Representative to Ukraine Jaco Cilliers said: “By opening renovated schools in Vinnytsia Oblast, we are creating safe and modern spaces for learning, contributing to the resilience and future of Ukraine’s children and families. UNDP, in partnership with the European Union and the European Investment Bank, is supporting Ukrainian cities to rebuild essential infrastructure that not only restores services but also strengthens communities.”

Background information

EIB in Ukraine

Present in Ukraine since 2007, the EIB has stepped up its financial support for the country’s resilience and modernisation since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Since then, the EIB has provided swift relief, disbursing €2 billion of financing for emergency repairs to the country’s ravaged infrastructure. Through its EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, coupled with its key role in implementing the European Union’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility, the EIB is strongly committed to stepping up and accelerating its activities in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, the European Parliament, EU Member States and international partners.

EIB recovery programme in Ukraine

The renovation of two schools in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia Oblast – the Lyceum №2 in Stryzhavka village and Miziakivsko-Khutirskyi Lyceum in Miziakivski-Khutory village – was carried out under the Ukraine Recovery Programme, a €340 million multi-sectoral framework loan from the EIB, signed in December 2020. By empowering local authorities to refurbish social infrastructure, the programme enhances the living conditions of internally displaced persons and their host communities. In addition to the two schools, there are currently 155 other sub-projects at various stages of implementation.

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine coordinates this and other programmes together with the Ministry of Finance, while the reconstruction projects are fully managed by local government bodies. The United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine provides technical assistance for the initiative, ensuring the effective and efficient implementation of projects.