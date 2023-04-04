Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
As one of the world's biggest providers of climate finance, the European Investment Bank, the EU’s climate bank, participated in the United Nations Climate Change conference COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh from 6 to 18 November 2022.

At COP27, countries, companies, financial institutions and civil society came together to affirm their will to tackle the climate challenge through concerted and collaborative action.

EIB President Werner Hoyer and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Gelsomina Vigliotti confirmed the EIB Group's unwavering commitment to investing in support of the swift decarbonisation of our economies.

Our highlights from COP27

  Read the EIB Media advisory for more information on our participation at COP27.

Livestreams

  Replay the recording of past events.

Key events

Find below a selection of our key events in the margins of the COP27 summit.

14 November

  • Bending the curve on environmental degradation and biodiversity loss: from science to finance - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 08:30-10:00 GMT+1
      Watch the recording
      Read the press release
      Download the EIB Environment Framework
  • Accelerating gender-smart climate finance - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 10:30-12:00 GMT+1
  • A sea of opportunity – water and climate change in the Caribbean - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 14:00-15:30 GMT+1
      Watch the recording
  • 5th High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 14:00-17:00 GMT+1
      Read the speech
  • Supporting a just transition globally: an emerging approach from the EU Climate Bank - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 16:30-18:00 GMT+1
      Watch the recording
      Read the press release

15 November

  • Supporting cities in preparing climate action projects, 14:30-16:00 GMT+1
      Watch the recording

16 November

7 November

8 November

  • Blue Economy Mediterranean Partnership and a Blue Mediterranean Fund for the Mediterranean region - with EIB President Werner Hoyer, 09:00-10:00 GMT+1
      Watch the recording
      Read the press release
  • Multilateral Development Banks' contribution to Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and Long-Term Strategy (LTS) Facility - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 12:00-13:30 GMT+1
      Watch the recording
  • Promoting Climate Change Education - with EIB President Werner Hoyer, 13:15-14:30 GMT+1
  • Driving investments for Climate in Africa: financing a green & just recovery through Global Gateway - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise, 15:00-16:00 GMT+1

9 November

  • Launch of the Africa Green Infrastructure Alliance - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 10:00-11:30 GMT+1
  • Africa’s Extraordinary Green Hydrogen Potential - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 14:30-15:00 GMT+1
  • Private sector mobilisation and innovative finance and launch of EMCAF fund Alcazar II - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 16:30-18:00 GMT+1
      Watch the recording

10 November

  • The contribution of European Venture Capital, Private Equity and Infrastructure Funds to the EU green deal - with EIB Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle and Gelsomina Vigliotti, 14:30-16:00 GMT+1
      Watch the recording

12 November

You can also check the full agenda of the events in the EIB/Benelux pavillion and in the Joint MDB pavillion.

Top stories

COP27: EIB will strengthen support for just transition projects across the world
The European Investment Bank (EIB) pledged to expand its range of financing tools for projects aimed at supporting a just transition to a climate-neutral economy across the world. EIB Global, the EU lender’s dedicated arm for outside the EU, will adopt its comprehensive strategy in early 2023, unveiling new instruments, which will back an equitable decarbonisation that leaves no one behind.
Egypt: EIB announces new support for green transition
At COP, the EIB confirmed its intention to support Egypt’s green and sustainable transition, while also contributing to the country’s resilience to climate change over the period 2022-2030, including renewable energy projects, transport projects, water and food security projects.
COP27: EIB presents framework to support environmental sustainability
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched its environment framework to support environmental sustainability projects globally, thereby pursuing a green, resilient, equitable and inclusive development approach. The framework was launched during the COP27 United Nations climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. You can watch the event here.
COP27: EIB Global and AllianzGI announce $100 million for renewable energy projects
The Emerging Market Climate Action Fund (“EMCAF”) has announced today a $25 million investment into Alcazar Energy Partners II, a fund providing early-stage equity financing to develop, construct and operate renewable energy projects in the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia. This commitment is in parallel to EIB Global, the dedicated arm for outside the EU of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, which provides $75 million to the fund.
Climate change is the biggest global threat, young people in Africa and Europe tell EIB, Debating Africa and Debating Europe
The European Investment Bank is partnering with the citizen-engagement platforms, Debating Africa and Debating Europe, on a focus group project asking 100 young people, aged between 18-35, about their concerns around some of the major challenges facing the world today.
Digital conversations @ COP27
Discover exclusive insights on the progress of COP27 from members of our delegation in our Digital conversations series.
Check all our articles from COP27

Curious about the green transition?

EIB Climate Survey on impacts of the war in Ukraine and recent rise in energy prices
Fighting climate change to build a greener future
4 Apr 2023
Climate Solutions 2122: a podcast coming to you from 100 years into the future
360° experience: innovative climate solutions across Europe
Climate change for the classroom
Taking climate action to the Río de la Plata Basin
12 Oct 2022

Dig deeper into our climate action work

 

Climate and environmental sustainability

Taking action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030.

 

Energy

We help transform the energy sector in many ways globally.

 

EIB Global

We build stability and sustainable growth and we fight climate change worldwide.

 

Together on climate

We are committed to putting EU climate goals into practice both inside Europe and around the world.

 

Green stories

Visit our blog for inspiring stories from around the world.

 

Documenting climate action

We support projects that can make a difference across the world. Watch how in our video gallery.

Press contacts

COP27 resources

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Videos
More videos
Stories
More stories

