© COP24

As the world's largest multilateral financier of climate-related investment, the European Investment Bank took part in the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – COP24.

Thanks to all who joined us at the EIB/ Benelux pavilion and heard how the EIB is helping to meet the challenges of paying for international climate action, keeping global warming to below 2˚C and helping the transition towards a low-carbon future.

This COP took place at the International Congress Centre in Katowice (3-14 December 2018), where governments came together to adopt the implementation guidelines of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.