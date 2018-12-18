Search EN menu
 
>@COP24
© COP24

As the world's largest multilateral financier of climate-related investment, the European Investment Bank took part in the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – COP24.

Thanks to all who joined us at the EIB/ Benelux pavilion and heard how the EIB is helping to meet the challenges of paying for international climate action, keeping global warming to below 2˚C and helping the transition towards a low-carbon future.

This COP took place at the International Congress Centre in Katowice (3-14 December 2018), where governments came together to adopt the implementation guidelines of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Highlights from the COP24

18 December 2018

Together for climate action – MDBs team up to align with the Paris Agreement

Nine Multilateral Development Banks, including the European Investment Bank, the World Bank Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, are pooling their efforts to meet the challenges of the Paris agreement. In a significant step forward, at COP24 in Katowice, they announced their ambition for a common approach to align with Paris in six key areas. Watch the debate with Monica Scatasta, EIB’s Head of Climate, Environment and Social Policy, John Roome, the World Bank Group’s Senior Director for Climate Change and Josué Tanaka, the EBRD’s Managing Director on Energy Efficiency and Climate Change.

cRxrnvSCTBQ
Environment Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Circular economy Poland European Union Climate Global development Climate and environment Energy
18 December 2018

A tour of COP24 with outgoing VP for climate action Jonathan Taylor

The outgoing VP for Climate at the EU bank has overseen the implementation of the bank’s ambitious climate strategy and taken forward new projects like the Clean Oceans Initiative too. As Jonathan Taylor prepares to leave the EIB, we took a final tour with him around the COP Pavilions in Katowice to reflect on what lies ahead.

lggYucg94T0
Institutional Partners Climate United Nations Climate Climate and environment

Climate action is good for jobs but time is running out

In a guest contribution for Handelsblatt, EIB President Werner Hoyer argues that climate protection and a sustainable economy create many new jobs, contrary to certain claims heard at the COP24 in Katowice that they destroy jobs and slow economic growth.

14 December 2018

Making our planet great again

The European Investment Bank’s Chief Climate Change Expert, Nancy Saich, summarises the takeaways from the COP24 in Katowice, including social inclusion, the 1.5 degrees report and the Paris alignment.

NWLvh4bASEw
Climate Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment
14 December 2018

Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform Announces new investment of EUR 5 million in the Green for Growth Fund at COP24

During COP24 taking place in Katowice, Poland, Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP) officially signed an investment of EUR 5 million to the Green for Growth Fund (GGF) to support the fund’s lending for energy efficiency, resource efficiency and renewable energy measures in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Serving as a risk cushion, 

14 December 2018

What is there still to negotiate?? | ClimateAdam @ COP24

The world may already have the Paris Climate Agreement, but any deal needs its rules. Negotiators are hammering out the final deals of the 'Paris rulebook'. But even if they can agree, there's still plenty more to be done.

jlLW0CXTybw
Climate change Climate Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment
13 December 2018

COP24 through the eyes of our expert Martin Berg

The European Investment Bank’s Head of Environmental and Climate Finance Policy, Martin Berg, interviews Jay Koth from the Lightsmith Group on climate change adaptation and resilience. Discover how “Craft” can help!
2ZRqjuY1nLc
Climate change Climate Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment
13 December 2018

Saving the world, one wastewater treatment plant at a time

The European Investment Bank is helping to fight climate change by supporting the efficient treatment of waste water in Katowice and saving energy.
OOeNT-bVczA
Water Climate change Water treatment Climate Water, wastewater management Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment
13 December 2018

The money to fight climate change | ClimateAdam @ COP24

To stop global warming the world needs to cough up the cash. A big part of the negotiations in Katowice revolve around climate finance - the transfer of money from rich countries to poor. But with the amount decided, what's left to debate?

3jflJqf1EjU
Climate change Climate Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment
12 December 2018

Climate Action – an opportunity for job creation, growth and profit

The European Investment Bank’s Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund (GEEREF) Investment Manager, Aglaé Touchard-Le Drian, interviews Bertrand Piccard from the Solar Impulse Foundation on the benefits of decarbonisation on our economies.
QowgJdskrXU
Climate change Climate Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment
12 December 2018

Not welcoming 1.5 degrees | ClimateAdam @ COP24

What does it mean when world leaders can't agree to welcome an IPCC climate change report that they asked for just a few years ago?

7mnYnzEE_Z0
Climate change Climate Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment
11 December 2018

Journey to COP24 in Katowice | ClimateAdam @ COP24

World leaders are meeting in Poland to tackle climate change at the 24th United Nations climate talks. ClimateAdam breaks COP24 down, and sets out on a voyage across Europe.
q42x1MDXXmc
Environment Climate change Climate Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment
10 December 2018

Climate Action means not leaving people behind – an interview with EIB Vice-President Navarro

EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro, who will be taking over from Vice-President Taylor as the Vice-President in charge of Climate Action as of 2019, discusses at the COP24 the main challenges ahead, including the Paris alignment commitments, mitigation and adaptation as well as raising awareness on the economic benefits of climate action.

Yxej0tl1OVk
Climate change Climate Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment
10 December 2018

The virtuous circle

Ellen MacArthur, the founder of the eponymous foundation, which works to accelerate the transition to a regenerative economy, writes that we need to stop living a “take, make, dispose” lifestyle. We need to think about a circular economy where waste and pollution are prevented, products are reused and natural systems such as agricultural land are regenerated.
Circular economy Climate Climate and environment
10 December 2018

First project financed under the Clean Oceans Initiative: depollution of the Nile

On 8 December, on the margins of the “Business for Africa Forum 2018” in Sharm El-Sheikh, the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a new financing agreement of EUR 214m for the depollution of the Kitchener drain in the Nile Delta region. It contributes to the environmental objectives highlighted in the EU Egypt Partnership priorities and represents the first project supported by the EU Bank under the Clean Oceans Initiative.

10 December 2018

6 December 2018

From black to green: the City of Katowice – home to the COP 24

The mayor of Katowice, Marcin Krupa, tells us how his city - hosting the COP24 - is being supported along the way by the European Investment Bank.
5tSXVNoxLcU
Urban development Climate change Climate Climate action Poland European Union Climate Climate and environment Social infrastructure
5 December 2018

Green bonds to help finance climate action

The EIB’s Sustainability Funding expert, Dominika Rosolowska, explains at the COP24 the importance of the EIB’s Green Bonds, the so-called Climate awareness bonds (CAB), to help finance climate action.

SOHVnGOz5x4
Climate Investor relations Climate action Circular economy Green bonds Climate Global development Climate and environment Energy
10 December 2018

Tweets from the COP24

Click here for the agenda of events at the EIB/Benelux pavilion.

Monday 3 December

  • The low-carbon transition implies a substantial reduction in global coal demand. Planned and ongoing closures of coal mines and the commitment by a number of EU Member States to phase out coal use for power generation are expected to accelerate this downward trend.
  • With EIB Vice-President, Vazil Hudák
  • 14:30 – 16:00, EU pavilion
  • These will include the Cracow Tramway and Posejdon Near Zero Energy Building (NZEB) projects.
  • With EIB Vice-President, Vazil Hudák
  • 15:00 – 16:00, EIB/Benelux pavilion

Tuesday 4 December

  • With EC Vice-President, Maroš Šefčovič and EIB Vice-Presidents Jonathan Taylor and Vazil Hudák 
  • This discussion will feature the GreenWay project.
  • 08:45 – 10:00, EIB/Benelux pavilion
  • With EIB Vice-President, Jonathan Taylor
  • 10:00 – 11:00, EIB/Benelux pavilion
  • With EIB Vice-President Vazil Hudák, EIB’s European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) Adviser, Desislava Kraleva, EIB’s Innovation Finance Adviser, Paulina Brzezicka and the EIB Institute’s Head of Social Programme, Luisa De Almeida Ferreira
  • 11:30 – 13:00, EIB/Benelux pavilion

Thursday 6 December

  • This event is a joint event with the Court of Auditors and the European Research Centre
  • More information
  • With EIB Vice-President, Jonathan Taylor
  • 13:15 – 14:30, EIB/Benelux pavilion
  • With EIB’s Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy, Monica Scatasta and EIB’s Urban Development Lead Engineer, Jonas Byström
  • 18:30 – 20:00, EIB/Benelux pavilion, followed by drinks

Friday 7 December

  • With EIB Vice-President, Jonathan Taylor and EIB’s Urban Development Lead Engineer, Jonas Byström
  • 09:30 – 11:00, EIB/Benelux pavilion
  • With EIB Vice-President Jonathan Taylor and EIB’s Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy, Monica Scatasta
  • 15:30 – 17:00, MDB pavilion

Saturday 8 December

  • With EIB Vice-President, Jonathan Taylor
  • 13:15 – 14:45, EIB/Benelux pavilion
  • With EIB’s Senior Climate Change Specialist, Adrien de Bassompierre
  • 15:00 – 16:30, MDB Pavilion
  • More information

Monday 10 December

  • With EIB’s Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy, Monica Scatasta
  • 11:30 – 13:00, MDB pavilion
  • With EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro and EIB’s Head of Environmental and Climate Finance Policy, Daniel Farchy
  • 11:30 – 13:00, EIB/Benelux pavilion
  • With EIB’s Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy, Monica Scatasta and EIB’s Adviser on Climate and Environment, Nancy Saich
  • 13:15 – 14:45, EIB/Benelux pavilion

Tuesday 11 December

  • With EIB’s Head of Environmental and Climate Finance Policy, Martin Berg
  • 09:30 – 11:00, EIB/Benelux pavilion
  • With EIB’s Adviser on Climate and Environment, Nancy Saich and EIB’s Climate Specialist, Lorenzo Pezzati
  • 11:30 – 12:15, EIB/Benelux pavilion
  • This is an official side event with Acclimatise & the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).
  • With EIB’s Adviser on Climate and Environment, Nancy Saich
  • 15:00 – 16:30, UNFCCC
  • EIB’s Senior Climate Change Specialist, Peter Anderson
  • 17:00 – 18:30, MDB pavilion
  • More information

Wednesday 12 December

  • Financiers (and solution providers) present their specific needs, expectations, and best practice case examples as to how to speed up transaction decisions and implementation of NDC-related projects in emerging and developed markets. 
  • With EIB’s Global Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Fund (GEEREF) Investment Manager, Aglaé Touchard-Le Drian
  • 11:30 – 13:00, Vienna House Easy Angelo
  • More information
  • EIB’s Senior Climate Change Specialist, Cinzia Losenno
  • 16:30 – 18:30, MDB pavilion
  • More information
  • EIB’s Adviser on Climate and Environment, Nancy Saich
  • 18:30 – 20:00, EU pavilion

Thursday 13 December

  • EIB’s Senior Climate Change Specialist, Peter Anderson and EIB’s Adviser on Climate and Environment, Nancy Saich
  • 9:30 – 11:00, EIB-Benelux pavilion
  • EIB’s Adviser on Climate and Environment, Nancy Saich
  • 11:30 – 13:00, EIB-Benelux pavilion
  • EIB’s Adviser on Climate and Environment, Nancy Saich 
  • 18:30 – 20:00, EU pavilion

Friday 14 December

  • EIB’s Lead Economic Adviser on Education and Public Research, Antonella Calvia-Götz and EIB’s Climate Specialist, Lorenzo Pezzati
  • 11:00 – 12:00, MDB pavilion

Pictures from the COP24

Key themes

Do you want to know how our climate finance expertise helps fighting climate change? During COP24, the EU Bank plans to focus its attention on the following key topics:

Supporting coal regions in the move to a low-carbon economy

Once considered the bedrock of economic growth, regions with strong coal industries have become synonyms of air pollution, land degradation and socio-economic decline. As the world gradually moves away from fossil fuels due to their impact on health and the environment, the challenge for these coal mining regions is to diversify their industries and find alternative sources of jobs and growth.

The EIB has been following the development of the Platform for Coal Regions in Transition initiative through the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH), which is the advisory pillar of the Juncker Plan, co-founded by the European Commission and the EIB.

Discover news, stories and articles on the EIB supporting coal regions in transition
23 March 2018

Tipperary cleans up the dust and creates low-energy superhomes

Many Irish homes are heated with dirty coal fireplaces. The EU’s ELENA programme is helping Tipperary clean up with renewable energy.
ELENA Infrastructure Transport Energy efficiency Circular economy Ireland European Union Climate Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
3 March 2017

A blueprint for turning a city green

Essen was a byword for industrial pollution. But in 2017 it has been named European Green Capital. Here's the German city's secret of this recipe for an environmental revolution
Infrastructure Urban development Water, wastewater management Germany European Union Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure
1 October 2014

Orchestrating harmonious revival in Katowice

The inauguration of the new headquarters of the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra (NOSPR) took place on 1 October 2014 in Katowice – a city located approximately 80 km northwest of Krakow. 

Cities as key actors to combat climate change 

Cities are responsible for about 75% of the world’s CO2 emissions and account for 55% of the world’s population, a proportion expected to increase to 68% by 2050. These figures show the importance of cities, both in terms of global climate change and economic development.
The EIB is helping to close the financing gap for sustainable investments in low-carbon and climate-resilient urban infrastructure, working directly with cities and in close partnership with others including the Global Covenant of Mayors, 100 Resilient Cities and the German Society for International Cooperation, GIZ.
In 2017 alone, the EIB invested EUR 22.7bn in urban projects, out of which EUR 8.2bn was dedicated to climate action.

>@EIB
Discover stories, news, videos and publications on the EIB supporting climate action in cities and partnerships with non-state actors
27 November 2018

Belfius - Smart Cities : 3e ligne de financement

Since 2014, Belfius and the EIB have been working hand in hand to support smart cities projects in Belgium.

nTRDb3Asqy4
Climate Climate action Belgium European Union Climate and environment
25 September 2018

Belgium’s Smart City for the Future

Belgium’s urban renewal project, brings new life to old streets
Infrastructure Urban development Podcast Belgium European Union Infrastructure Social infrastructure
21 November 2018

City, transformed - Essays

Europeans are heading for the cities. By the end of this century, 9 out of 10 of them will live in an urban area. But what kind of city will they call home? In this series of in-depth essays, leading academics and urban planners examine how a range of European metropolises have dealt with the challenges of recent decades, recovering from deindustrialisation, coping with migration, and setting a course for sustainability and smart development. Find out how Europe is changing and what the future holds for your city.

26 September 2018

Global Climate City Challenge

The Challenge is a joint pilot initiative of the EIB and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM) to help prepare and finance urban climate action projects (mitigation and adaptation) in Africa, Central Asia, Latin America and EU accession and neighbourhood countries. EU countries may also be considered, if their projects are relevant for the initiative. The aim is to make further public resources available and attract private investments to build greener, low carbon and more climate resilient cities for future generations.

20 June 2018

EIB confirms EUR 55 million backing for Athens urban investment during Mayor’s visit

Transformational investment totalling EUR 190 million in transport, waste, energy efficiency, culture and urban rehabilitation schemes across Athens will be backed by a new EUR 55 million European Investment Bank agreed earlier today. The citywide investment initiative will create jobs, unlock urban regeneration and ensure that climate risks can be better managed in the Greek capital in the years ahead.

5 June 2018

EIB ready to step up investments in municipalities in Europe

Poland’s Katowice hosts “Upgrade your City” conference on how to create modern and inclusive urban environments

With EUR 205 million direct loans over 20 years, the EIB has sustained the city’s transition to a low-carbon economy

In Poland, the EIB has invested EUR 2.7 billion in urban projects over the past four years, benefiting 28 cities and 9.3m people, and new projects are expected to target environment, mobility, housing, health, education and energy efficiency

5 June 2018

Who’s the ‘smartest’ in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe?

Smart city investment in CESEE needs a boost all around compared to the rest of the EU, but some cities and regions are getting smarter.
Infrastructure Urban development Smart cities Slovakia Croatia Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Hungary Poland Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Innovation Infrastructure Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure

Protecting our oceans and keeping our water clean

There's plenty of water in the universe without life, but nowhere is there life without water.

This sentence by American Marine Biologist, Sylvia Earle, captures one of the biggest challenges the world is facing today.

According to the WHO and UNICEF, 844 million people lack access to drinking water services, 2.3 billion live without even basic sanitation.

At the same time, human action is responsible for the rapid degradation of the earth’s largest ecosystem, the oceans. Global warming renders oceans more acid and decreases their oxygen levels. In addition, 8 million tonnes of plastic waste end up in the ocean every year – about the weight of 50.000 blue whales.

The EIB is the largest lender to the global water sector to date: since its early days, it financed over 1 500 projects that have increased access to water sources, provided flood protection and improved the water treatment as well as the disposal of residual waste.

In recent years, the EU bank has also been more and more engaged in the blue economy, i.e. the sustainable development of our oceans. Together with KfW and AFD, the EIB has declared war on plastic to save our oceans with the launch of the Clean Oceans Initiative.

>@EIB
>@EIB
Discover stories, news, videos and podcasts on the EIB supporting our oceans and water
16 October 2018

Water – the world’s endangered treasure

Discover Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s stunning take On water.

1tU66V68ZP0
Environment Climate change Climate Water, wastewater management Climate action Pollution Climate Climate and environment
23 October 2018

L’eau, vue à travers l’objectif des photographes Yann Arthus-Bertrand et Philippe Bourseiller

Lorsque Yann Arthus-Bertrand et Philippe Bourseiller unissent leurs forces pour saisir la beauté de la ressource la plus précieuse au monde – l’eau –, cela donne une magnifique exposition de photos. Découvrez ce qu’ils en disent. Regardez les photos grâce à ce lien : http://www.eib.org/en/infocentre/phot...

qiT6_SmP9TY
Water Climate change Climate Water, wastewater management Climate and environment
28 October 2018

Pioneering global framework for sustainable ocean finance launched at Our Ocean global summit

The world’s first global framework to finance a sustainable ocean economy was launched at the Our Oceanconference today.

The Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles were developed by the European Commission, WWF, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the European Investment Bank (EIB). Started as a commitment by a dozen financial institutions and key stakeholders just a year ago, they are now set to become the gold standard to invest in the ocean economy—the “blue economy”—in a sustainable way.

13 October 2018

Helping the sea to fight climate change

The EIB is a cornerstone investor in this $100m fund, which is dedicated to making pioneering impact investments in marine and coastal projects. This in turn will help to build resilience in coastal ecosystems and underpin sustainable growth in the so-called blue economy, which is defined as all economic sectors that have a direct or indirect link to the ocean. The OECD has forecast that by 2030, the blue economy could outperform the growth of its global counterpart in terms of value added and job creation.

11 February 2022

Letting our oceans breathe

The EIB is joining forces with KfW and AFD to fight against the plastic contamination of our oceans through the #CleanOceansInitiative.
o94qnPOs9Lw
Oceans Environment Climate Water, wastewater management Recycling Climate action Circular economy Climate and environment
3 June 2018

Bringing affordable drinking water to South India

The water purification plant was installed by EIB’s partner Ostro bringing affordable drinking water to the people of Vyasapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

-awtXU53PsU
Water Forestry Water treatment Water, wastewater management Migration India Asia and the Pacific Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
22 March 2018

On water

Water has been intrinsically connected to life since the dawn of time, and is one of our planet's vital elements.
Oceans Water Environment Water, wastewater management Climate Climate and environment

Clean, green transport

Transport is the main source of air pollution in cities and represents almost a quarter of Europe's greenhouse gas emissions. For this reason, the EIB supports green transport and smarter mobility. In fact, transport is the largest sector in which the Bank has been active since its foundation in 1958.

The mobility projects the EU Bank invests in throughout Europe and the world range from electric motorbikes and cars to hydrogen busses, and from ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to cleaner maritime transport.

>@EIB
Discover stories, news, podcasts and videos on the EIB supporting clean, green transport

The EIB Climate survey

Ahead of the COP24, the EIB has launched a first-of-its-kind climate survey, in partnership with the global public opinion company YouGov, to assess citizens’ perception of climate change and their expectations in terms of political action to mitigate or adapt to it. 

The EU Bank asked the same 24 questions to more than 25 000 citizens in the European Union, the United States and China.

The results are being released periodically in six phases starting 8 November 2018 up until the EU elections on 23-26 May 2019. 

Discover here the first key findings of this worldwide climate survey.

Press Contacts at the COP

