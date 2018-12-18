Together for climate action – MDBs team up to align with the Paris Agreement

Nine Multilateral Development Banks, including the European Investment Bank, the World Bank Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, are pooling their efforts to meet the challenges of the Paris agreement. In a significant step forward, at COP24 in Katowice, they announced their ambition for a common approach to align with Paris in six key areas. Watch the debate with Monica Scatasta, EIB’s Head of Climate, Environment and Social Policy, John Roome, the World Bank Group’s Senior Director for Climate Change and Josué Tanaka, the EBRD’s Managing Director on Energy Efficiency and Climate Change.