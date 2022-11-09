Digital conversations @ COP27

Climate change is increasingly causing unprecedented harm to our planet. It is threatening our lives.
Officials and representatives from companies, financial institutions and civil society are gathering at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh to affirm their will to act together against the climate challenge.
Naturally, the European Investment Bank, the EU’s climate bank and one of the world's biggest providers of climate finance, is taking active part in the discussions on how to finance a global just transition to climate neutrality.
Discover exclusive insights on the progress of COP27 from members of our delegation in our Digital conversations series.
Werner Hoyer: it's time for delivery
EIB President Werner Hoyer explains why he thinks the awareness around climate action is growing and highlights the need to act urgently. He also stresses the importance to "bring the word partnership to life" when working with African counterparts.
Gelsomina Vigliotti: together for implementation is not just a tagline
EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti tells us how the EIB can support the green transition of Egypt and the region as well as the importance of supporting water projects to improve the daily life of millions of people.
Ambroise Fayolle on the role of multilateral development banks in COP27
We meet with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle to discuss the role of the MDBs in this COP of implementation and how we can help the most vulnerable countries work on their long-term adaptation strategies.
Nancy Saich and Eila Kreivi: we can't just focus on climate finance and forget about the rest
Watch EIB Chief Climate Change Expert Nancy Saich and Eila Kreivi, Chief Sustainable Finance Advisor, on the importance of defining what is a green and not so green investment to achieve the 1.5°C goal.
Jean-Christophe Laloux: we need more renewable energy
As the world is facing an energy crisis, Jean-Christophe Laloux, EIB's Director General of Operations, explains how our support for energy projects around the world help solve the problems being discussed at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh.