Digital conversations @ COP27

Climate change is increasingly causing unprecedented harm to our planet. It is threatening our lives.

Officials and representatives from companies, financial institutions and civil society are gathering at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh to affirm their will to act together against the climate challenge.

Naturally, the European Investment Bank, the EU’s climate bank and one of the world's biggest providers of climate finance, is taking active part in the discussions on how to finance a global just transition to climate neutrality.

