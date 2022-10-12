Taking climate action to the Río de la Plata Basin

EIB Global is partnering with FONPLATA Development Bank in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay on a series of urban and rural development projects. Supported by the Latin America Investment Facility (LAIF), our support ranged from improving flood drainage in Corumbá, and developing green spaces and street lighting in São Gonçalo do Amarante, in Brazil, to installing rainwater-harvesting tanks and solar panels in remote villages in the Andes in Bolivia.

