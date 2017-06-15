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FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 51,177,072.67
Sector(s)
Industry : € 10,235,414.53
Composite infrastructure : € 15,353,121.8
Urban development : € 25,588,536.34
Signature date(s)
6/07/2018 : € 10,235,414.53
6/07/2018 : € 15,353,121.8
6/07/2018 : € 25,588,536.34
Other links
Related public register
29/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
Climate action in Latin America: EIB and FONPLATA sign agreement to invest USD 120m in urban and rural development projects

Summary sheet

Release date
15 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2018
20160586
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
FONDO FINANCIERO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LA CUENCA DEL PLATA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 60 million (EUR 51 million)
USD 121 million (EUR 102 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will be structured as a multi-sector framework loan focusing on improving provision of basic services in rural and urban areas in the relevant sub-regions of the Plata River basin in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay. It will target small schemes in a variety of sectors including flood protection, with a focus on social deprivation and climate resilience.

The project contributes to EU policy goals and is in line with the EIB's priority areas of intervention under the External Lending Mandate, particularly as regards regional integration, development of social and economic infrastructure and climate action. The main focus will be on environment and climate action (adaptation/mitigation), resource efficiency, social deprivation, food security and infrastructure development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will target small schemes in a variety of sectors including flood protection, with a focus on social deprivation and climate resilience in rural and urban areas. Therefore the potential negative environmental impact is likely to be minor. If located in the EU, some individual schemes would likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as energy performance of buildings and land acquisition/resettlement, will be put in place. This is the first project of the Bank with Fonplata. The Bank will check the promoter's capacity to implement framework loan operations and to prioritise projects that increase the area's resilience and improve the population's living conditions in an efficient way, from an economic and social point of view, complying with the Bank's environment and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
29/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Related press
Climate action in Latin America: EIB and FONPLATA sign agreement to invest USD 120m in urban and rural development projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
29 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76354602
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160586
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Industry
Urban development
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related press
Climate action in Latin America: EIB and FONPLATA sign agreement to invest USD 120m in urban and rural development projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Climate action in Latin America: EIB and FONPLATA sign agreement to invest USD 120m in urban and rural development projects
Other links
Related public register
29/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN

Videos

Thumbnail: Supporting communities improve their living conditions and adapt to climate change in Brazil
Supporting communities improve their living conditions and adapt to climate change in Brazil
Learn more
Thumbnail: Improving life for people in Corumbá by helping the city adapt to climate change
Improving life for people in Corumbá by helping the city adapt to climate change
Learn more
Thumbnail: Helping São Gonçalo do Amarante in Brazil adapt to the challenges of climate change
Helping São Gonçalo do Amarante in Brazil adapt to the challenges of climate change
Learn more
Thumbnail: Supporting sustainable development in Corumbá
Supporting sustainable development in Corumbá
Learn more
Thumbnail: Building safer and greener neighbourhoods in Brazil
Building safer and greener neighbourhoods in Brazil
Learn more

Photogallery

The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The municipality is preparing to develop large projects that will improve infrastructure, connecting rural communities to urban areas, improving the quality of life of São Gonçalo do Amarante with socio-environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - São Gonçalo do Amarante
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The municipality is preparing to develop large projects that will improve infrastructure, connecting rural communities to urban areas, improving the quality of life of São Gonçalo do Amarante with socio-environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - São Gonçalo do Amarante
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The municipality is preparing to develop large projects that will improve infrastructure, connecting rural communities to urban areas, improving the quality of life of São Gonçalo do Amarante with socio-environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - São Gonçalo do Amarante
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The municipality is preparing to develop large projects that will improve infrastructure, connecting rural communities to urban areas, improving the quality of life of São Gonçalo do Amarante with socio-environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - São Gonçalo do Amarante
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The municipality is preparing to develop large projects that will improve infrastructure, connecting rural communities to urban areas, improving the quality of life of São Gonçalo do Amarante with socio-environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - São Gonçalo do Amarante
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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