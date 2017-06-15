FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Industry - Construction
- Urban development - Construction
The operation will be structured as a multi-sector framework loan focusing on improving provision of basic services in rural and urban areas in the relevant sub-regions of the Plata River basin in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay. It will target small schemes in a variety of sectors including flood protection, with a focus on social deprivation and climate resilience.
The project contributes to EU policy goals and is in line with the EIB's priority areas of intervention under the External Lending Mandate, particularly as regards regional integration, development of social and economic infrastructure and climate action. The main focus will be on environment and climate action (adaptation/mitigation), resource efficiency, social deprivation, food security and infrastructure development.
The project will target small schemes in a variety of sectors including flood protection, with a focus on social deprivation and climate resilience in rural and urban areas. Therefore the potential negative environmental impact is likely to be minor. If located in the EU, some individual schemes would likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as energy performance of buildings and land acquisition/resettlement, will be put in place. This is the first project of the Bank with Fonplata. The Bank will check the promoter's capacity to implement framework loan operations and to prioritise projects that increase the area's resilience and improve the population's living conditions in an efficient way, from an economic and social point of view, complying with the Bank's environment and social standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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