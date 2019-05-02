Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Ambroise Fayolle

Vice-President of the EIB

Key resources

  CV & declaration of interest

  Photo gallery

  Video gallery

Vice-President Fayolle oversees the following areas:

Policy priorities

  • Climate action and Just Transition
  • SMEs and energy efficiency

EIB Global: Financing operations in sub-Saharan Africa (jointly with Vice-President Östros) and the Pacific region

Overall responsibility for institutional relations with France and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group

Internal projects and functions

  • Funding and Treasury
  • Single Rule Book – harmonisation of contracts
  • Alternate member of the EIF Board of Directors

Inter-institutional relations and external positions

  • Relations with the African Development Bank
  • Rating agencies

Latest news and speeches

1 July 2025

Development Banks committed $19.6 billion to water projects in 2024

Ten multilateral development banks (MDBs) active in the water sector have approved global investments totalling $19.6 billion (€17 billion) in 2024. According to the inaugural Joint Annual MDB Water Security Financing Report, launched on the sidelines of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, nearly three-quarters of these funds were earmarked for low-, lower-middle-, and upper-middle-income countries.
Water Water, wastewater management Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Climate and environment
30 June 2025

Global Gateway strategy delivers and mobilises partners for women’s economic empowerment and strong communities around the world

On the margins of the 4th United Nations International Conference on Financing for Development, the European Investment Bank, the European Commission and the Luxembourg Government - alongside key partners – are convening support and private sector mobilisation through strategic investments into women’s empowerment, female-owned and led businesses and economic activities in agriculture, climate action and energy.
Ambroise FAYOLLE Diversity and gender Management committee Nadia Calviño
16 June 2025

EIB supports with €1.6 bn the strategic Bay of Biscay electricity interconnection between Spain and France

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is pledging €1.6 billion to finance the construction of the Bay of Biscay electricity interconnection between Spain and France. The EIB financing for the Bay of Biscay project takes the form of loans to Spanish and French transmission-system operators Red Eléctrica and RTE Réseau de transport d’électricité.

Electricity Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Nadia Calviño Spain France European Union Energy
See more  

Follow Ambroise Fayolle on social media

  LinkedIn