Ambroise Fayolle

Vice-President Fayolle oversees the following areas:
Policy priorities
- Climate action and Just Transition
- SMEs and energy efficiency
EIB Global: Financing operations in sub-Saharan Africa (jointly with Vice-President Östros) and the Pacific region
Overall responsibility for institutional relations with France and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group
Internal projects and functions
- Funding and Treasury
- Single Rule Book – harmonisation of contracts
- Alternate member of the EIF Board of Directors
Inter-institutional relations and external positions
- Relations with the African Development Bank
- Rating agencies