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At a glance 2026
Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help the economy and improve lives.
Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.
2025 EIB Group annual results
Discover key figures and impactful statistics about the EIB Group.
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