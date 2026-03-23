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Highlights

23 March 2026

At a glance 2026

Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help the economy and improve lives.

29 January 2026

Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025

The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.

Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing Energy

2025 EIB Group annual results

Discover key figures and impactful statistics about the EIB Group.

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