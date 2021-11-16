As one of the world's biggest providers of climate finance, the European Investment Bank, the EU’s climate bank, participated in the United Nations Climate Change conference COP26 in Glasgow from 31 October - 12 November 2021.

During the COP26 summit - countries, companies, financial institutions and civil society came together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement.

EIB President Werner Hoyer and Vice-Presidents Ambroise Fayolle, Ricardo Mourinho Félix and Lilyana Pavlova presented the leadership the European Investment Bank is taking on global climate action.

Highlights from COP

Read the EIB Media advisory for more information on our participation at COP26.