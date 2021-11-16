Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
As one of the world's biggest providers of climate finance, the European Investment Bank, the EU’s climate bank, participated in the United Nations Climate Change conference COP26 in Glasgow from 31 October - 12 November 2021.

During the COP26 summit - countries, companies, financial institutions and civil society came together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement.

EIB President Werner Hoyer and Vice-Presidents Ambroise FayolleRicardo Mourinho Félix and Lilyana Pavlova presented the leadership the European Investment Bank is taking on global climate action.

Highlights from COP

Read the EIB Media advisory for more information on our participation at COP26.

Agenda  

COP26 has been a real turning point. Capital markets have now really understood the 1.5-degrees by 2100 challenge. This is a fundamental change. Sustainable finance has moved to centre stage.

  • Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank

Top news

16 November 2021

Paris Peace Forum: President Werner Hoyer on lessons from COP26 and a new era for climate finance

EIB President Werner Hoyer visited the French capital last week for the fourth edition of the Paris Peace Forum. This three-day event, which brought together hundreds of speakers from around the world representing all sectors and activities, was also an opportunity for heads of state and international organisations to deliver strong messages on the various gaps in global governance, echoing the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
Institutional Partners Institutional event Management committee
4 November 2021

COP26: EIB Group engages with clients to help them align to the goals of the Paris Agreement

The European Investment Bank Group launched today its Paris Alignment for Counterparties framework. The announcement was made at the official UNFCCC COP26 side event on aligning financial chains with the Paris goals – supporting the private sector in transition. A recording of the event is available here.
Institutional Climate Ambroise FAYOLLE Climate action Management committee Climate and environment
9 November 2021

EIB and international partners promote gender equality: New guide for gender-smart climate finance on Gender Day at COP26

CDC Group, the UK’s development finance institution, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), are joining forces under the 2X Climate Finance Task Force to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in climate finance investments.
Climate Ambroise FAYOLLE Climate action Diversity and gender Management committee Climate and environment
2 November 2021

EIB will contribute to objectives of Global Methane Pledge

The European Investment Bank will actively contribute to the objectives of the Global Methane Pledge by supporting its partners from the public and private sectors in implementing methane emissions reductions in the agriculture, solid waste management and wastewater sectors by providing financing and advisory services. The European Investment Bank’s support will be in accordance with its ambitious Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 and its policies and procedures.
Biomass Biodiversity Water Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Wastewater Water treatment Climate Renewable energy Water, wastewater management Recycling Climate action Emissions Pollution Circular economy Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Energy
2 November 2021

European Commission, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and EIB advance partnership in climate technologies

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Bill Gates, the Founder of Breakthrough Energy, together with European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer, have officially entered into a pioneering partnership that will boost investments in critical climate technologies. Today’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding follows up on the initial announcement made in June this year at the Mission Innovation Ministerial Conference.  
Institutional Climate Climate action Management committee Climate and environment Energy
More news  

Key events

Don't miss our key events in the margins of the COP26 summit. Stay tuned for more information.

8 November

  • High-level Side Event on Financing Agriculture Adaptation in Africa - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 10:00-11:30 CET
      Watch the replay of the livestream
  • Presidency Event: Ministerial on Adaptation Action - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 11:30-14:00 CET
      Watch the replay of the livestream
  • Launch of Emerging Market Climate Action Fund - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, Luxembourg's Minister for the Environment Carole Dieschbourg and Minister of Finance Pierre Gramegna, 14:00-15:15 CET
      Watch the replay of the livestream -   Find out more on the press release
  • Achieving climate resilience in small island developing states - with EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, 16:15-17:15 CET
      Watch the replay of the livestream

9 November

10 November

  • High-level roundtables on international just transition - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and EC Vice-President Frans Timmermans,  11:00-12:00  CET
      Watch the replay of the livestream
  • Migration, Forced Displacement and Climate Adaptation - with EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, 16:15-17:15 CET
      Watch the replay of the livestream
  • International Cooperation for Climate Action with development banks: factors for success - with EIB President Werner Hoyer and Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, 18:30-19:30 CET
      Watch the replay of the livestream

11 November

12 November

  • EIB Green Gateway: best practice advice & support tools for financial institutions - with EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova, 10:30-11:00 CET
      Watch the replay of the livestream

2 November

3 November

4 November

5 November

  • Mobilising Urban Climate Finance through the City Climate Finance Gap Fund - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 12:15-13:15 CET
      Watch the replay of the livestream
  • AMDB Support for Long Term Strategies: Update on LTS Principles & MDB Country Engagements - with EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, 13:15-14:15 CET
      Watch the replay of the livestream

Conversations at COP

Digging into the big issues at COP: what does it take to act on climate?

5 November 2021

Werner Hoyer | Conversations at COP

EIB President Werner Hoyer tells us why he is feeling more optimistic after a few days at COP26 in Glasgow. President Hoyer explains how the EIB as the EU's climate bank is putting global partnerships to support climate innovation. He also explains how supporting countries on their paths to a zero-carbon future is at the top of the agenda for the EU's climate bank.
WNwgLIZz24I
Interviews Institutional Management committee Climate and environment
6 November 2021

Ambroise Fayolle & Stientje Van Veldhoven | Conversations at COP

It’s high up on the COP26 agenda but can we still save our precious biodiversity? Stientje Van Veldhoven, Vice-President of the World Resources Institute, and Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President in charge for Climate and Development at the European Investment Bank, tell us why they believe it’s not too late to act!

m4QONDMROYM
Interviews Environment Ambroise FAYOLLE Environmental finance Management committee Climate and environment
11 November 2021

Chris Hurst & Hans Bruyninckx | Conversations at COP

Fighting climate change and protecting biodiversity: Hans Bruyninckx, Executive Director of the European Environmental Agency, and Chris Hurst, Director General of Projects Directorate at the European Investment Bank, talk about how to speed up climate action and make finance available for environmentally meaningful projects.

Find out more about EIB's participation at COP26.

qbQOOiQv84U
Biodiversity Environment Climate Climate action Climate and environment
6 November 2021

Stephen O'Driscoll & Nicolette Bartlett | Conversations at COP

Stephen O'Driscoll, EIB Head of Environmental, Climate and Social Policy, and Nicolette Bartlett, from the Carbon Disclosure Project, help us understand how to make sure that "Paris Alignment" is more than just a buzz word. They explain how companies can be supported in the low carbon journey with good reporting systems and initiatives announced at COP26.

_qc6ZGHgKQw
Climate and environment
9 November 2021

Tania Colantone & Jessica Espinoza | Conversations at COP

Gender smart investing make both business and climate sense! Exploring the climate-gender nexus with Jessica Espinoza, Co-Chair 2X Challenge, and Tania Colantone, Social Development Specialist at EIB at COP26. They tell us what is behind the new “2X Collaborative” and its new investor guide launched at COP26 by partners EIB, EBRD and the CDC Group. And three years on from the 2X Challenge we chart the progress so far.

Find out how the EIB supports gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

mwo2WVKZiIU
Diversity and gender Global development Climate and environment
8 November 2021

Cinzia Losenno | Conversations at COP

At COP26, we talk with Cinzia Losenno, adaptation expert at the European Investment Bank. She argues that financing adaptation is the only way to go through this climate crisis and explains how, at the EIB, we are ready to meet the challenge.
-7KIex_CHLQ
Climate Adaptation Climate and environment
5 November 2021

Nancy Saich & Nathan Fabian | Conversations at COP

Nancy Saich, EIB Chief Climate Expert, and Nathan Fabian, Chair of the EU Platform for Sustainable Finance Platform, get into the nitty-gritty at COP26 on how to measure green and not-so-green investments. They explain what’s behind the numbers.

Cz_or9Xk204
Environment Climate Climate finance Environmental finance Climate and environment
6 November 2021

Elina Kamenitzer & Claire Coustar | Conversations at COP

Cutting CO2 and supporting green activity in every aspect of business is one of the biggest challenges being debated at COP26. Elina Kamenitzer, Head of the Climate Office-Operations at EIB, and Claire Coustar, Head of ESG at Deutsche Bank, talk about how public and private finance institutions can work together to help companies decarbonise especially in developing countries.
wmKs81gHsHI
Climate and environment
6 November 2021

Telma Taurepang | Conversations at COP

"We native people, we are alive. Governments should see us here and allow us to live", says Telma Taurepang, General Coordinator of the Indigenous Women of Brazilian Amazon, about the importance of protecting forests - the lungs of the earth. Find out more about EIB's participation at COP26.
2i-GSgrkc0M
Climate and environment
6 November 2021

Sylvia Earle | Conversations at COP

"From COP26 I expect a greater sense of urgency and stronger commitment. Embrace life - embrace the planet," says famous Marine Biologist Sylvia Earle, asking for more responsibility for the climate we have at COP26. Find out more about EIB's participation at COP26.
jmJ6CwFHZSI
Climate and environment
6 November 2021

Vincent J.F. Huang | Conversations at COP

Artist and Advisor for Climate Emergency to the Government of Tuvalu talks about what he expects from COP26, the urgency of taking climate action and suicide penguins at conversations@COP26. Find out more about EIB's participation at COP26.
VV_Dwe-Ot2k
Climate and environment
6 November 2021

A young parent | Conversations at COP

Whatever we do - or rather don't do, will reflect on the newer generations: "She will suffer the consequences, probably more than I will," says an unnamed father at COP26, hoping that we leave a better planet for his young daughter and all the coming generations.

Find out more about EIB's participation at COP26.

NbfK-brVTMk
Climate and environment
6 November 2021

A group of young citizens | Conversations at COP

"I am from Argentina - I am 19 years-old. Today I think it is important that countries reach an agreement because the most devastating consequences are coming in the global south". "How clearer can it be? I am 21 years-old. The coral reef I used to go as a kid is dead". "We can't live with coal - we can't live in a black future". These are the voices of young people here at COP26. Find out more about EIB's participation at COP26.
ZO-qSazTHxk
Climate and environment

Dig deeper on EIB's climate action

 

Climate and environmental sustainability

Taking action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030.

 

Together on climate

We are committed to putting EU climate goals into practice both inside Europe and around the world.

 

Our development expertise

We build stability and sustainable growth and we fight climate change worldwide.

 

Climate solutions

Our award winning podcast is now available in English, French, German, Spanish and Italian.

 

Green stories

Visit our blog for inspiring stories from around the world.

 

Documenting climate action

We support projects that can make a difference across the world. Watch how in our video gallery.

Our key publications

28 October 2021

The path to a better planet

Our new climate adaptation plan and a new Paris alignment framework for clients show how we will make smarter investments around the world using the latest science and help everyone transition to cleaner ways of working and living.

Climate and environment
26 October 2021

The EIB Group PATH Framework

Under the Paris Alignment for Counterparties framework, the EIB is the first multilateral bank to consider not just the climate impact of the projects it finances, but also the wider activity of borrowers.

Climate and environment
26 October 2021

The EIB Climate Adaptation Plan

The EIB’s first dedicated Adaptation Plan will strengthen investment and technical support to protect projects from the impact of more extreme weather and increase climate resilience of existing and new infrastructure.

2 November 2021

The EIB and global methane emissions reduction

Biomass Biodiversity Water Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Wastewater Water treatment Climate Renewable energy Water, wastewater management Recycling Circular economy Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment Energy
15 November 2020

EIB Climate Strategy

This new version of the Climate Strategy outlines the Bank’s bigger goals on climate action and environmental sustainability, our work around the Paris Agreement and the latest scientific evidence on climate change.
Climate and environment
30 January 2020

EIB at a glance 2020

As the largest and greenest multilateral lender, the European Investment Bank helps economies flourish, create jobs and promote equality.

Press contacts

